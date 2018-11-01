DOUGLAS — Jean Pope Bowlin, the widow of the late Rev. Lilburn L. Bowlin, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Monday, December 14, 2020, surrounded by members of her family in Douglas, Georgia. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bowlin was preceded in death by her first husband, Lloyd H. “Pete” Barnwell; second husband, Lilburn L. Bowlin; daughter, Cherie Barnwell Farmer; stepson, Dan Bowlin; and stepdaughter, Judy Whitten. Mrs. Bowlin is survived by one brother, Lonnie Hugh Pope of Griffin; two sons, Hal (Joyce) Barnwell and Sage (Cindy) Barnwell of Douglas; three daughters, Pamela (Steve) Griggs of Greensboro, Georgia, Dr. Joy (Ray) Perren, Jenny (David) Lott of Douglas; one stepson, Ron (Doris) Bowlin of Meridian, Texas; two stepdaughters, Becky (Robert) Sims of Dothan, Alabama, and Mary (Sammy) Lastinger of Douglas; a number of precious and loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Mrs. Bowlin was a woman devoted to God, her family, her country, and her community. She considered her highest purpose in life to exemplify the love of Jesus to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, many friends, and all who crossed her path. Her faith-based legacy will live on through those who were blessed to know and love her. Mrs. Bowlin was born July 6, 1932, in Douglas, Georgia to the late Willie R. Pope and Vicey Peterson Pope. She received a degree in nursing from Crawford W. Long School of Nursing, Atlanta, Georgia, in 1953. Mrs. Bowlin was active in nursing until her retirement in 1992. Like her mother, she pursued a career in nursing that would include Coffee County Hospital, South Georgia College School Nurse, LPN Instructor, and homemaker. Her remarkable career in nursing was highlighted by being chosen Nurse of the Year by Eighth District Georgia Nurses’ Association in 1987. She held several offices in the Eighth District Association. Mrs. Bowlin was a longtime active member of First Baptist Church of Douglas. Her ministry through the church included teaching Sunday school and serving as Women on Missions Director. She was a member of the Senior Choir and was active in the Joy Group. Also, she served on several committees. Mrs. Bowlin was Treasurer of the Smyrna Baptist Association for several years and was active in the Associational Women’s Missionary Union. Mrs. Bowlin was a lifelong avid bridge player, as well as, an avid researcher and family genealogist. Everyone would call on her for answers to family questions. She was a model matriarch for four generations. Mrs. Bowlin was a leader who had the ability to move things forward, take control, and show concern for others. She will be remembered for her joyful spirit, beautiful smile, kindness to others, and love of God. A graveside service was held Friday, December 18 at Carver Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Gregory Pope and the Rev. William Pope officiating. Pallbearers were Kristen Griggs Miller, David Griggs, Lauren Griggs, Harold Barnwell, Jonathan Barnwell, Stephen Hammond, Blake Hammond, Will Lott, and Allison Barnwell Graham. Honorary Pallbearers were Pam and Greg Bennett, Dr. Ray Coleman, Dr. Romulo Navarro, First Baptist Church Chapel Sunday School Class, and Bridge Club Members. Sims Funeral Home of Douglas was in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity or to the First Baptist Church Missions Program of Douglas. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.simsfuneralhome.org.