MANOR — Captain Jason Dwain Butler, Sr., 80, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at St. Vincent’s Healthcare Riverside in Jacksonville, Florida. Born February 29, 1940, he was the son of the late Joseph Oliver Butler and Myrtle Dills Butler Cox. Butler was raised by his paternal grandparents, the late Joseph Russell Butler and Mary Baxley Butler. Capt. Butler was a 1958 graduate of Appling County High School. After high school, he attended Berry College on a scholarship. In 1959, Butler moved to Jacksonville and lived there until 1962. He was then drafted in the United States Army having served his country both stateside and in Korea as a military policeman until 1965. After being discharged from service, Butler began his career with the Waycross Police Department. During his career as a police officer, he graduated from the FBI National Academy in 1977, helped start the Waycross Police Department Explorer Program for teenagers, and was the Waycross Exchange Club’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in 1983. Butler rose through the ranks rapidly and retired as Captain, a rank he held for many years. After retiring from the police force in 1984, he worked a few years in private investigations as a polygraph examiner. In 1990, Capt. Butler went to work for the Georgia Department of Corrections as a probation officer serving in Henry County, Coffee County, and Ware County. In 2010, he retired from the Department of Corrections. Education was always important to Butler. During his time on the police force, he returned to college on the GI Bill and earned an Associate Degree in Business Administration from the University of Georgia, two Bachelors Degrees and two Master Degrees, all in Sociology and Criminal Justice from Valdosta State University. Butler taught Sociology and Criminal Justice on the college level for 42 years at South Georgia State College, DeKalb College, and Waycross College. Capt. Butler was a former member of the Waycross Exchange Club, the Waycross Elks Lodge, and the Okefenokee Track Club. He was still an active member of the Childers YMCA. Capt. Butler also was very active in Boy Scouts with both of his sons. Butler served as Cubmaster of Pack 386 at William Heights Elementary and Scoutmaster of Troop 114 in Stone Mountain, Georgia. Five boys earned the rank of Eagle Scout under his leadership. He was baptized and raised in the Baptist faith joining Phillipi Baptist Church in Baxley, Georgia, at an early age. In 1999, Butler joined Victory Methodist Church in Manor where he served as an active member. He enjoyed fishing, watching movies, and spending time with family. Capt. Butler was preceded in death by his sister, June Cox Shirey. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Zenell Smith Butler of Manor; two sons, Jason Dwain Butler, Jr. (wife Leigh) and David Michael Butler both of Manor; grandchildren, Emily Mikal Butler, Jason “Jay” Dwain Butler III, Grayson Michael Butler, Taylor McQuaig Ritchie (husband Roger) and Trey McQuaig; great-grandchildren, Maddie Ritchie and Tucker Ritchie; brothers-in-law, Deloach Smith (wife Shirley) and Arnold Smith (wife Linda); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Victory Methodist Cemetery in Manor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Victory Methodist Cemetery Fund, 4955 Suwannee Chapel Road, Manor, Georgia, 31550. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook or viewing the funeral service recording at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.