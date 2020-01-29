January 29, 2020

Barbara Lee Thomas Music

WAYCROSS — Barbara Lee Thomas Music, 65, died suddenly Saturday, January 18, 2020, at her residence in Waycross. Mrs. Music was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, but lived most of her life in Ware County. She was a homemaker and member of Pineview Baptist Church. Mrs. Music was preceded in death by her father, M.L. Thomas; her mother, Rosa Lee Seagle Thomas; husband, Jack Charles “Buster” Music Jr.; and two siblings, Judy Freeman and Tommy Thomas. Survivors include three children, Jack Charles Music III (Sara), Christopher Lee Music (Lisa) and Shanna Music King; seven grandchildren, Michael Music, David Music, Mason Music, Laura King, Austin King, Dawson Music, and Cailyn Music; one greatgrandchild, Whyatt Owen Conley; three siblings, Kaye Sinex, Ronald Thomas and Huey Thomas; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service was held at 10 a.m., Thursday, January 23, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Gerald R. Purvis

BLACKSHEAR — Gerald R. Purvis, 87, of Blackshear, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the Community Hospice and Palliative Care at Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, following an extended illness. Born January 1, 1933, in Alma, he was a son of the late Ross and Mary Bratcher Purvis. He was raised in Bacon County and lived in Wayne County for a few years before moving to Blackshear in the early 1970s. Purvis was retired from CSX Transportation as a sheet metal worker and pipefitter following 39.5 years of service. He attended Bridge Community Church in Blackshear and attended the John and Nancy McIntosh Community Group. In addition to his parents, Purvis was preceded in death by two sisters, Lillian McCarthy and Hazel Buckins, and three brothers, Joe Purvis, David Purvis, and Johnnie Purvis. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Jeanne E. Purvis of Blackshear; his daughter, Nancy Purvis of Blackshear; two sons, Ross Purvis (wife Sue), and Mike Purvis (Charlene Riggins), both of Blackshear; seven grandchildren, Drew Barber (wife Katrina) of Blackshear, Landon Barber of Blackshear, Hunter Barber (wife Bethany) of Nahunta, Payton Purvis (wife Katelin) of Greenville, N.C., Jarred Purvis (wife Haley) of Greenville, N.C., Caleb Purvis of Blackshear, and Kristy Purvis of Nashville, Ga.; three great-grandchildren, Clementine Barber and Jude Barber, both of Nahunta, and Levi Purvis of Greenville; two sisters, Gracie Williams of Waycross, and Mary Jean Glass (husband Frank) of Plant City, Fla.; two brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law, Clarence “Buddy” and Elaine Edens, of Jackson, Miss., and Robert Edens of Alexandria, La.; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral took place at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 23, at Bridge Community Church. Burial followed in the Waters Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bridge Community Church, 419 Main Street, Blackshear, Georgia, 31516. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com. Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Alberta Todd Crews Ray

WAYCROSS — Alberta Todd Crews Ray, 87, of Waycross, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., after an extended illness. Mrs. Ray was born in Nahunta to the late Van Buren and Dora O’Neal Todd. She lived in Orlando, Fla., for many years where she was a sitter and was a member of Orlando Worship Center. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ray was preceded in death by her first husband, Edgar Earl Crews; second husband, Harold D. Ray; two sisters, Lorena Walker and Lizzie Mae Roberson; and four brothers, A.C. Todd, Dewey Todd, Arnold Todd, and Alton Todd. Survivors include one son, Carl E. Crews Sr., and his wife, Diana, of Stokesdale, N.C.; four grandchildren, Carla Thornton of Folkston, Amy Crews of Waycross, Carl E. Crews Jr., of Atlanta, and Bobbie Jo Crews of Douglas; numerous great-grandchildren; two sisters, Doris Bennett of Waycross, and Bertha Mae Holton of McDonough, Ga.; special niece, Estelle Thrift of Waycross; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A graveside service was held Monday afternoon, January 27, at 2 p.m. at High Bluff Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Wanda Thornton Fletcher

BLACKSHEAR — Wanda Thornton Fletcher, 82, of Blackshear, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House in Waycross following an extended illness. Born November 26, 1937, in Blackshear, Mrs. Fletcher was a daughter of the late John B. and Madge Dykes Thornton. A lifelong resident of Pierce County, she had been a long time, loving housewife and mother. Mrs. Fletcher was a member of Alabaha Freewill Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Fletcher was preceded in death by her sister, Sharon Thornton Dixon; and her brothers, Reggie Thornton and William T. “Bill” Thornton. Survivors include her son, John William “Billy” Fletcher of Blackshear; daughter, Kristina Bruneau (husband Michael) of Blackshear; four grandsons, Ethan Alton William Fletcher of Blackshear, Johnnie Mark Williams III (wife Corrie) of Offerman, Tyler Shane Bruneau of Blackshear, and Josh Kostelecky of Tifton; two great-grandsons, Wesley Carter and Raiden Williams, both of Blackshear; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral took place at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25, in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Alabaha Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.hartfh.com. Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Barbara ‘Bobbie’ Royal Walthour

WAYCROSS — Barbara “Bobbie” Royal Walthour, 72, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., after an extended illness. Mrs. Walthour was born in Columbus, Ga., but graduated from high school in Kentucky because her family moved due to military service. She has lived most of her in Waycross where she was a member of Kettle Creek Church and founder of the Waycross Area Community Theater. Mrs. Walthour was instrumental in helping start the Lyric Theater. She was formerly employed by the City of Waycross and the Waycross-Ware County Chamber of Commerce. Mrs. Walthour retired from Manpower as the branch manager after 15 years. Following retirement, she became the administrator of the Heritage Center. Mrs. Walthour was extremely artistic as a freelance artist. She had a true passion for arts and crafts. Mrs. Walthour was preceded in death by her father, William Clyde Royal, and her husband, John Smith Walthour Jr. Survivors include two sons, Johnny Walthour III and Joey Walthour, both of Waycross; two grandchildren, Taylor Walthour and Jessica Johnson (Gerald); one great-grandchild, Aiden Johnson; her mother, Mary Elizabeth Peacock Spradlen of Salinas, Cal.; one sister, Linda Riddle (Bill) of Salinas, Cal.; two half-brothers, Kenneth Royal (Pat) of Savannah, and Michael Royal of Columbus, Ga.; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, January 27, at Kettle Creek Church. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Cecil Henry Williams Sr.

WAYCROSS — Cecil Henry Williams Sr., 90, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020, at his residence in Waycross after an extended illness. Williams was born July 27, 1929, in Winter Garden, Fla., to the late Samuel and Elizabeth Williams. He served in the U.S. Navy from June 6, 1947, until February 10, 1950. While living in Orlando, Fla., he worked for Martin Marietta as a quality control manager. During this time, Williams served as a Scout Master with the Boy Scouts of America. Williams later moved to Georgia and was employed by Georgia Power Company. Retirement brought moves to Lake Oconee, Ga., Augusta, Ga., Huntsville, Ala., and finally Waycross. He attended Jamestown Baptist Church. Williams is survived by his wife of 71 years, Gwendolyn Gant Williams of Waycross; three children, Gail Lewis (Steve) of Waycross, Lisa Bell (Jack) of Alamo, Ga., and Cecil Henry Williams Jr. (Robyn) of Augusta; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Williams also was preceded in death by a daughter, Lori Williams Turner (Chuck); and five siblings, Loren Williams, Samuel Williams, Francis Williams, Ruth Hart and Blanche Williams. A funeral service was held on Monday, January 27 at 11 a.m. Interment was in the Kettle Creek Cemetery immediately after the service. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home of Waycross was in charge of arrangements.

Ricky Perry Collins

WAYCROSS — Ricky Perry Collins, 59, of Waycross, died Friday, January 24, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after a short illness. Collins was born in Bacon County to the late Floyd and Gay Rozier Collins. He lived in Ware County for the past 30 years and worked at Pittman Garage for many years. When he was not working he still loved to mechanic and loved NASCAR. In addition to his parents, Collins was preceded in death by four grandchildren, Matthew Herrington, Amber Goodgine, Jason Herrington Jr,. and Levi Herrington; one greatgrandchild, Joshua Richard Herrington Jr. Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Sherry Arcola Howard Collins of Waycross; eight children, Shirley Malone (Russell) of Waycross, Chris Holton (Amanda) of Macon, Shawn Herrington (Daisha) of Waycross, Jason Herrington of Alma, Michael Adams (Bethany) of Brunswick, Danielle Smith of Blackshear, and twin daughters, Katrina Walker (Heath) of Blackshear, Sabrina Edwards of Savannah; 22 grandchildren; two sisters, Bennie Nell Franks (Tammy Ellis) and Virginia Beacham (Andy) of East Dublin, Ga.; one brother, Benji Holiday of Hartville, S.C.; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. A graveside service was held Monday, January 27, at 4 p.m., at Holton Cemetery near Alma. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Maurice Ashley Gray Sr.

WAYCROSS — Maurice Ashley Gray Sr., 77, died Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Hospice House Satilla following an extended illness. Gray was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Ann Rouse Gray; his daughter, Maria Michelle Gra;, his parents, Marvin Eugene Gray and Phanita James Gray of the Jamestown community; and a brother, Tommy Gray Sr. Gray graduated Ware County High School 1960 and played varsity football for the Ware County Gators. Gray was very active in farming and lived in the Jamestown community on the family farm for his entire life. He managed the Gray Family Farms for many years and was especially active in the management of and the production of pecans from the groves on the farms. The Gray family was selected as the Ware County Farm Family of the year. He was an avid reader and loved to watch old westerns on TV. Gray also enjoyed watching the Georgia Bulldogs play. He was a great tease who truly enjoyed people and a good laugh. Gray developed many keen friendships from his days working on the farm with other teenagers as he was growing up and many friendships with his coworkers at the Seaboard Coastline Railroad. He also Obituaries Gray maintained many friendships from his school years. Gray never met a stranger and was a man of honor who could be trusted in all situations be they personal or business. His word was his bond and he has left this world a better place because he was here. Gray lived a good life as a good man. He will be sorely missed by his family and his many friends. Gray retired from CSX Railroad after 37 years of service and was a farmer. He was a member of the Jamestown United Methodist Church. Survivors include a son, Ashley Gray (wife Kathy) of Waycross; beloved granddaughter, Olivia “Baby Girl” Katherine Gray of Waycross; a sister, Donna Gray Tuten of Jacksonville, Fla.; a sister-in-law, Jane Rouse Bayley of Waycross; a brother-in-law, Bill Rouse (Joann) of Winter Haven, Fla.; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and other relatives. The family would like to offer special thanks to his caregivers especially Libby, Denver, Marcia, Diane, and Mary Ann. A funeral was held at 4 p.m., Sunday, January 26, at Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery. The family requests memorials to be sent to Hospice House Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Georgia, 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Carolyn Harvey Copeland

BRUNSWICK — Carolyn Harvey Copeland, 82, of Brunswick died Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick after an extended illness. Mrs. Copeland was born in Waycross to the late James Lamar Harvey Sr. and Beatrice Posey Harvey. She lived in many places during her husband’s, Lenton Wesley Copeland Sr., military career and settled in Brunswick after his retirement from the U.S. Navy. She was a homemaker and of the Christian faith. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Copeland was preceded in death by her husband, Lenton Wesley Copeland Sr. Survivors include three children, Henrietta Boatright (husband Jimmy) of Brunswick, Wesley Copeland (wife Angela) of Athens, Ga., Jeff Copeland (wife, Helen) of Grayson, Ga.; four grandchildren, Kimberly Wiggins, Bo Boatright, Karmen Hofacre (husband Christopher) and Jeff Copeland II; two greatgrandchildren, Erin Grace Boatright and Kara Elizabeth Wiggins; one brother, James Lamar Harvey Jr., of Florida; three sisters, Jeanette Higginbotham of Brunswick, Judy Strickland, of DeLand, Fla., Delores Lee of Camden County; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 26, at Oakland Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com. Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Larry D. Kinnon

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Larry D. Kinnon, 72, of Social Circle, Ga., died Saturday, January 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Ellen Kinnon; son and daughter in – law, Larry and Jennifer Kinnon Jr.; daughter, Melissa Kinnon; grandchildren, Trinity and Adam Cofer, Zachary Kinnon, Caylee Kinnon; greatgrandchild, Ryleigh Cofer. A memorial service will be held today (Wednesday, January 29) at 3 p.m., at Scot Ward’s Green Meadow Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m., Wednesday, January 29, at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, Ga., is serving the family.