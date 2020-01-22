January 22, 2020

Dr. Scott L. Carter

JAMESTOWN — Dr. Scott L. Carter, a loving husband, and father, died December 17, 2019, at the age of 49 at his residence in Clermont, Fla., after an illness. Dr. Carter was an exemplary former Executive Medical Science Liaison for AstraZeneca and a beloved family member. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn (Lyon), and young daughter, Isabella; his parents, Donny L. and Wanda Carter; brother, Donny Carter Jr.; sister, Daria Pulwicz (Eric); maternal grandmother, Ferrell Tillman; mother-in-law, Joanne Lyon; brother-in-law, James Lyon; nephews, Price, Chris and Alex; niece, Ashley; many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins, and a host of friends, both personal and professional. Dr. Carter was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Hobson and Mamie Carter, his maternal grandfather, Joseph Mitchell Tillman, and his father-in-law, Dr. Richard Lyon. A celebration of life is scheduled for 2 p.m., Sunday, January 26, at Jamestown Baptist Church. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to Jamestown Baptist Church 3800 ABC Avenue, Waycross, Ga. 31503, Mattie’s Mission, P.O. Box 2211, Waycross, Ga. 31502, or Shepherd’s Hope Inc., 455 9th St., Winter Garden, Fla., 34787.

Claude Annie Miles

WAYCROSS — Claude Annie Miles, 91, died Sunday morning, January 12, 2020, at St. Vincent’s, Southside Center for Caring of Jacksonville, Fla., following a short illness. She was a native of Axson, Ga, but lived most of her life in Waycross. Mrs. Miles was the wife of the late John L. “Snookey” Miles Jr. and daughter of the late Claude Horton and Annie Carter Horton Beach. Mrs. Miles was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. Survivors include two daughters, Robin M. Todd of Orange Park, Fla., and Bobbie M. Hobbs (husband, Hugh) of Brunswick; two granddaughters, Tara L. Tyler (husband Stephen) of Hoboken, and Heather N. Hobbs of Tifton; a great-grandson, Ashton Tyler; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral was held Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church with Dr. Bill Young and the Rev. David Marshall officiating. Burial was in Greenlawn Cemetery. Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Wade Julius Daniel

HOMERVILLE — Despite declining health recently, Wade Julius Daniel, 62, lived a very full and happy life until he passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. He had a fulfilling career in management. Daniel was a Transco Railroad manager for 34 years, Advanced Disposal Manager for two years and most recently City Manager of Homerville. Daniel prided himself in being honest and fair with his co-workers. He was a member and deacon of the Homerville Congregational Methodist Church. Daniel enjoyed golfing and was very proud of hitting a hole-in-one on his first golf trip. He also enjoyed the peaceful solitude of fishing. Together, Daniels and his wife, Karla, enjoyed supporting their children and grandchildren in all activities they were involved in. He was a diehard ’Bama fan and enjoyed every game with his sons. Daniel was preceded in death by his father, Julius Daniel; grandparents, Leland and Margaret Booth and LeRoy and Becky Daniel. Daniel is survived by his sweetheart of 41 years, Karla Griffis Daniel; two sons and daughters-in-law, Ryan and Tina Daniel and Chase and Brooklyn Daniel, all of Homerville; his pride and joy, his four grandchildren, Grayson, Braelyn, Cathryn and Nora, who affectionally called him their “Cookie”; his mother, Belva Booth Daniel of Manor; one brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Darlene Daniel of Manor; his mother-in-law, Sybil Guess of Homerville; sister-in-law, Kristi Dickerson of Homerville; special caregiver, Angie Shelton; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives. A funeral was held Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Homerville Congregational Methodist Church. Interment was in the Pine Forest Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.roundtreefuneralhome.net. Roundtree Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

James Charles Johnson

WAYCROSS — James Charles Johnson, 77, beloved husband of Dianne Miles Johnson, entered into rest Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Jimmy and Dianne met and fell in love at South Ga. College. With great persuasion, he convinced Dianne to transfer to Athens to finish their educations at the University of Georgia. Johnson graduated in 1966 with a Bachelor of Business Administration. After graduation, he and Dianne married August 28, 1965, and have been married for 54 years. Settling in Waycross, Johnson practiced accounting for many businesses including HH Burnett and Patterson Milling Company, as well as managing his own private accounting services. He was the finance director for Ware County and the Satilla Regional Water and Sewer Authority. The Johnsons have been active and dedicated members of Trinity United Methodist Church for many years. Johnson was involved in numerous aspects of the financial and administrative tasks of the church, as well as many other roles of service. He was a faithful and longterm member of the Big Brothers Sunday school class. Johnson’s faith was of the utmost importance and evident to all who knew him. Johnson was often heard proclaiming, “The Lord will provide.” A good and faithful servant he was indeed. After his faith, Johnson was best known for his sweet spirit, altruistic attitude, laughter, and humor. His greatest loves after the Lord were his wife, children, and grandchildren. He undoubtedly was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Johnson was an avid reader, especially of southern history, poetry and landmarks. He loved nature, fishing and all the beautiful wonders of his Maker’s creations. Johnson’s final and much-anticipated trip was to the historic Cades Cove in Tennessee. Along with his wife, Dianne Miles Johnson, he is survived by his two sons, Benjamin Charles Johnson, and wife, Trisha Marsh Johnson, of Athens, and Patrick Miles Johnson and wife, Melanie Jeffries Johnson, of Charleston, S.C.; his daughter, Amy Johnson Strozier, and husband, Wade Howell Strozier, of Augusta; and two grandchildren, Miles Anderson Johnson and Mae Virginia Johnson. Johnson was preceded in death by his father, Charles Benjamin Johnson, and mother, Ann Elizabeth Johnson. A funeral service was held Saturday, January 18, 2020, with the Rev. Mike Myers and the Rev. David White officiating. Johnson was laid to rest at Miles Cemetery on the family farmland in Baxley, Ga. Active pallbearers were Sidney Burden, Doyle Garrett, Michael Harrell, Henry Strickland, Wade Strozier, and Mike Zachary. Honorary pallbearers were members of the Covenant Sunday school class and the United Bible Study Small Group. If so desired, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1005 Church Street, Waycross, Ga., 31501, or Waycross House of Hope, 109 Thomas Street, Waycross, Ga., 31501. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com. The family was served by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Perry Beauregard

WAYCROSS — Perry Beauregard, 57, died Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Hospice House Satilla after an extended illness. He was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County. Beauregard attended Wacona and Ware County schools. He was employed by TNT Fence as an installer. Beauregard was preceded in death by his father, Jess “Bogie” Beauregard; his mother, Nell Ree King Beauregard; sister, Janie King; and brother, Pee Wee Beauregard. Survivors include four siblings, James Ray Beauregard (Dee) of Callahan, Fla., Larry Beauregard Johnson (Cherrie) of Dixie Union, Harry Beauregard (Lataina) of Alma, and Barbara Sills (David) of Dixie Union; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held Saturday, January 18, at Hephzibah Cemetery in Dixie Union. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome. com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Jason Charles Lee

BRANTLEY COUNTY — Jason Charles Lee, 42, died suddenly Thursday, January 16, 2020, at his residence in Brantley County. A native of Jacksonville, Fla., Lee was employed as a diesel mechanic. Survivors include his wife, Melissa Fullard Lee of Waycross; fianceé, Dana Harjula of Hoboken; four children, Eddie Lee, Dominic Lee, Elaney Lee and Taylor Lee; one sister, Eleanor Langley; maternal grandfather, Wilford D. Newland; step-grandmother, Jessie R. Lee; great-aunt, Magdalene Q. Davis; aunt, Linda Barrett; step-uncles, John Henderson and Franklin Henderson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Lee was preceded in death by his father, William Edward Lee; his mother, Debra Lee Matteson Langley; maternal grandmother, Dorothy Matteson; paternal grandfather, Thomas Edward Lee; and paternal grandmother, Pastine Lee Stringer (Robert S.). A graveside service was held Saturday, January 18, 2020, at High Bluff Cemetery. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

James Wendell Thomas

HOBOKEN — James Wendell Thomas, 69, of Hoboken died Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Harborview Satilla after a brief illness. He was born in Waycross to the late Albert Wendell Thomas and Lou Renee Strickland Thomas. He was retired from the United States Air Force. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Albert Lawton Thomas. Thomas is survived by three daughters, Mindy Thomas Wilson (Ryan) of Spokane, Wash., Jamie Thomas of Cambridge, Mass., and Stephanie Thomas of Seattle, Wash.; two sons, Joseph Thomas, of North Carolina, James Wendell Thomas Jr., of Redding, Cal.; seven grandchildren, Kaylee Thomas, Shaedon Thomas, Christopher Thomas, Mia Valdez, Brooke Wilson, Neo Thomas, Faye Wilson; two sisters, Carol Thomas Warren (Lamar) of St. Marys, Ga., Joy Thomas Mann (Randy) of Kingsland, Ga.; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. The family would like to extend a big thank you to the staff at Harborview Satilla for their great care, all the great visitors that lifted his spirits, and to the family and friends who supported his children during the end of his life. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 25, in High Bluff Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Miles-Odum Funeral Home is serving the family. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.