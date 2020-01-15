January 15, 2020

Margaret S. Clark

WAYCROSS — Margaret S. Clark, 93, went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, January 6, 2020, at Baptist Village in Waycross after an extended illness. Mrs. Clark was born in Waycross, June 26, 1926, at her family home, to the late David J a m e s Smith and Thelma Lucinda Smith. She was a 1943 graduate of Wacona High School. She met her future husband, John J. Clark, of Laurinburg, N.C., a serviceman of the Army Air Corps, while he was stationed for training at the Waycross Army Air Field. They were later married on November 11, 1945, in Ware County at the end of his service in WWII. Mrs. Clark was a lifelong member of the Church of God of Prophecy with her last active membership at Crossview/Garlington Avenue Church of God of Prophecy. Her professional career as a bookkeeper began at the age of 17 for the K&L Transportation Company. Mrs. Clark continued in the profession and rose to the position of Office Manager at several Ford dealerships in both Georgia and Florida, receiving many awards and accolades from the Ford Motor Company of Dearborn, Mich. To those who knew and loved her, Mrs. Clark always conveyed a sense of contentment and peace by sharing a radiant smile and an abiding faith in her God. We will forever be filled with her joyful spirit, which she shared through kind uplifting words of encouragement, and in song by one of her favorite hymns, “Oh, Happy Day.” Mrs. Clark was quick to speak of her love for her family and for Jesus Christ’s almighty and enduring grace and love. Most importantly, she lived an exemplary life as a loving and dutiful wife, selfless and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Clark was preceded in death by three sisters, Ruby “Kitty” Smith, Berniece Waters and Bobby Lee Farrior; and two brothers, Leonard J. Smith, and William D. Smith (Bill). She is survived by her only son, John Richard Clark Sr. (wife Doris) of Waycross; two grandchildren, John Richard Clark Jr. (wife Kaye) of Rockmart, Ga., and LeGena Clark- Wooten (husband Herschel), of Waycross; two great-grandchildren, Savannah Clark of Rockmart, Ga., and Maxie Wooten of Waycross; one great-greatgrandchild, Kaliah Clark of Rockmart, Ga.; two sisters, Eloise S. Bryant and Linda S. Carroll (husband Doug), both of Waycross; three brothers, Tommy Smith, Doyle Smith (wife Kay), both of Waycross, and Roger Smith (wife Ann), of Jonesboro, Ga.; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. The service to celebrate her glorious home going was held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Kettle Creek Congregational Methodist Church. Interment followed at Kettle Creek Congregational Methodist Church Cemetery. The family received visitors from 5 until 7 p.m., Friday, January 10, 2020, at Music Funeral home. Prior to the service, an additional viewing was to be held from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church. Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home, Waycross.

Joseph Franklin Gamage Sr.

WAYCROSS — Joseph Franklin Gamage Sr., 78, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at his residence. Gamage was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross. He served in the National Guard and was formerly employed by Dell Industries. He retired from CSX Railroad as a conductor after 35 years and was a member of Crossview Church of God of Prophecy. Gamage was preceded in death by his parents, T.B. Gamage and Betty Mae Thomas Gamage; his wife, Mary Vonice Kicklighter Gamage; and two sons, Wayne and Kevin Gamage. Survivors include one daughter, Michelle Wilson Chauncey of Lakeland; one son, Frankie Gamage Jr., of Waycross; eight grandchildren, Brandon Gamage, Kyle Gamage, Madison Wilson, Zeke Wilson, Alexis Gamage, Shelby Gamage, John Gamage, and Jayson Gamage; three great-grandchildren, Brylee Gamage, Brayson Gamage, and Aspen Woods; two sisters, Annette Saxon of Waycross, and Janice Slater; numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral was held Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery. The family received friends 6 until 8 p.m, Thursday at the funeral home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

Henry Lynn Simpson

WAYCROSS — Henry Lynn Simpson, 75, of Waycross, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., following an extended illness. Born October 29, 1944, in Waycross, Simpson was the only son of John Henry and Bessie Brooks Simpson. He grew up in Waycross and graduated from Waycross High School in 1962. He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force and then attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) in Tifton. Simpson obtained his Pharmacist degree from Mercer University in Macon. He lived in Lenox, Ga., for several years where he owned and operated Lenox Drug before moving to Blackshear in 1985. He retired from Unison Behavioral Health (Satilla Mental Health) as the head pharmacist. Simpson was a member of Rehobeth Baptist Church in Pierce County and was a former member of First Baptist Church in Blackshear where he taught Sunday school. Simpson enjoyed hobby farming and tending to his goats, cows, dogs, cats and other animals. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Johnnie Ruth Peacock. Survivors include his two daughters, Dr. Valarie Jerome (husband James) of Newbury, England, and Lori Shae Walker (husband, Adam) of Patterson; his daughters’ mother and longtime wife and friend, Mary Hersey Simpson of Blackshear; six grandchildren, Rebecca Jerome, Jacob Jerome and Ava Jerome, all of Newbury, England, and Jasper Walker, Ethan Walker and Ellie Walker all of Patterson; a sister, Juanita Sears (husband Andrew) of Blackshear; a special nephew and family, Billy, Michelle and Justin Simpson of Waycross; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 16, in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with the Rev. Phil Jordan officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southeast Cancer Unit, P.O. Box 667, Blackshear, Georgia, 31516. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.