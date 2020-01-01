January 01, 2020

Margaret Ann Hollingsworth

WAYCROSS — Margaret Ann Hollingsworth, 77, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 23, 2019. Mrs. Hollingsworth was born on January 16, 1942, in Jacksonville, Fla. She was a 1960 graduate of Andrew Jackson High School, where she played French horn in the marching band. Mrs. Hollingsworth was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She was a servant, with a wonderful gift of hospitality. Known for her incredible cooking, no one left her table hungry or unhappy. And, in many ways, she lived her life for others. Her children were the beneficiaries of her many sacrifices and, the annual grandchildren’s trips leave indelible smiles and memories. Mrs. Hollingsworth was a sixth-generation Floridian, whose family roots date back to both the early settlement of Florida. and the American Revolution. Mrs. Hollingsworth is survived by her husband, Mike; her children, Adam (Amy) and Lesley (Brian); her grandchildren, Caroline, Hugh Michael, Mason and Haley; her sister, Becky (Donald); and brother, Guy (Gail); and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws. She was a member of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church in Hilliard, Fla., where she served in the children’s ministry. For many years, Mrs. Hollingsworth served as a church secretary in both Jacksonville, Fla., and Waycross. Her gifts of finance and administration were treasured by pastors, elders and deacons alike and she never missed a deadline. A celebration of life was held Saturday, December 28, 10:30 a.m., at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 552290 U.S. Highway 1, Hilliard, Fla., with the Rev. Jesse Pickett officiating. Burial followed at Oakwood Cemetery, Hilliard, Fla. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial gifts be made to Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 552290 U.S. Highway 1, Hilliard, Fla. 32046. Arrangements were under the direction of Miles-Odum Funeral Home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Amzie Elizabeth Barnes Brown

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – Amzie Elizabeth Barnes “Beth” and “BB” for the grandkids, 83 of Brentwood, Tenn., passed away Monday, December 23, 2019, peacefully at her home. Mrs. Brown grew up in Waycross and graduated from Waycross High School in 1954. She attended Randolph- Macon College and completed her bachelor’s degree at Vanderbilt University where she later worked for more than 25 years in the Career Center. Prior to her work at Vanderbilt, Mrs. Brown served as a dedicated teacher of adult education at Hadley Park Towers in Nashville. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph McMiller Barnes, and her mother, Elizabeth Newton Barnes. Survivors include her husband of 60 years William “Bill” Bailey Brown Jr.; sister, Martha Julia Barnes Smith of Berkely, Cal.; son and daughter-inlaw, Ley and Jackie Brown of Franklin, Tenn.; daughter and son-in-law, Harriet and Bill Bailey of Brentwood, Tenn.; son and daughter-in-law, J.Mac and Julie Brown of Franklin, Tenn.; son and daughter-inlaw, Hoffman and Jamie Brown of Brentwood, Tenn.; beloved by many nieces, nephews, brothers, and sisters-in-law. Mrs. Brown was very active, engaged and generous in the lives of her grandchildren, Betsy Bailey, Jackson Brown, Miller Brown, Parker Brown, Brittany Brown, Bailey Brown, Brown Bailey, Barnes Brown, Connor Brown, Watts Brown, Luke Brown, Liam Brown, Emerson Brown, McLain Brown, Corrine Brown, Aidan Brown; and great-grandson, Ashton Franklin. Since 1970, Mrs. Brown had lived on Granny White Pike next door to Brentwood Academy, which was founded and led by her husband, Bill, for 31 years. She was a fiercely loyal supporter at BA where she encouraged students and faculty in her wholehearted fashion. Her life was a daily testament to the love she found in Christ. Mrs. Brown lived out loud. She loved her family, her schools and her Bible study exuberantly and with a joyful heart. To know her was to know a rare joy, a light that comes from peace in God and a surety of death’s impermanence. A celebration of life service was held Friday, December 27 at Fellowship Bible Church in Brentwood, Tenn. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery at a later date. An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com.

JoAnn Hiott Hickox

WAYCROSS — JoAnn Hiott Hickox, 79, of Waycross died Monday, December 23, 2019, at her residence after an extended illness. She was born in Waycross to the late Newt and Louise Ivey Hiott and lived here all of her life. Mrs.Hickox was a graduate of Waycross High School and a Veteran of the U.S. Navy. Early in her life, she worked as a teacher’s aide, at several convenience stores, and for 20 years she worked at Bunky’s Convenience Store on State Street. She was an avid reader and loved travelling across the country and on cruises. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Randy Gibson Hickox; two brothers, Andrew Hiott and Roy Hiott; four sisters-in-law, Barbara Hiott, Monica Hiott, Ann Hiott, and Kay Hiott; and a brother-in-law, Avery Hiott. Survivors include five children, Richard Davis and his wife Leslie Carol of Waresboro, Gary Davis Sr. and his wife Faye of Waycross, Tammy Gilbert and her husband James “Junio,” of Waycross, Greg Davis and his wife Cynthia of Waycross, Timmy Davis and his wife Deanna of New Orleans, La.; 16 grandchildren, Ricky and Laura Davis, Casey and Heavan Davis, Gary Davis, Amber Davis, Mandy and Mark Bowles, James Gilbert, Dakota and Charlotte Gilbert, Davis and Hannah Gilbert, Ben and Brittany Davis, Nic Davis, Brittany Leggett, Cody Leggett, Logan Davis, Danelle and Chris DeMoss, Brandy and Valerie Hickox, Kayla and Jess Johns; 29 great-grandchildren; one great-greatgrandchild; six brothers and sisters, L.A. Hiott of Waycross, Carolyn Crews of Yulee, Fla., Wayne Hiott of Blackshear, Jimmy Hiott of Waycross, Johnny Hiott of Waycross, and William Hiott of Waycross; three sisters-in-law, Laura Hiott of Blackshear, Deena Hiott of Waycross, and Lori Hiott of Blackhear; three daughters- in-law, Jan Prescott of Brantley County, Sheri Davis of Alabama, and Mandy Stricklan, of Waycross; special friends, Theresa Broughton and Sheila Sims; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral was held Friday morning, December 27, at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Andy Hickox officiating. Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the U.S. Navy. Active pallbearers were Ricky Davis, Gary Davis, Greg Davis, Timmy Davis, Gary Davis Jr., and Richard Davis. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com. Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Michael Aaron Thornburg Sr.

BLACKSHEAR — Michael Aaron Thornburg Sr., 43, passed away suddenly Tuesday, December 24, 2019, in Brunswick from injuries received in an automobile accident. Thornburg was born in Duval County, Fla., to the late George Bruce Thornburg and Winona Thornburg. He was currently the safety ranger for the shooting range at Dixon Memorial WMA and attended Emmanuel Baptist Church. He was married to the late Leslie Renee Thornburg. Thornburg is survived by his son, Michael Aaron Thornburg Jr. of Patterson; a daughter, Seirra LeAnn Thornburg of Patterson; two step-children, Christopher Waldrep of Vidalia and Cameron Melton of Blackshear; four grandchildren, Sophia Elise Williams, Arylyn Harvey, Ronan Waldrep, and Kade Waldrep; a sister, Tonya Thornburg of Jacksonville, Fla.; two brothers, Patrick Thornburg of Orlando, Fla., and George Bruce Thornburg Jr. of Jacksonville, Fla. A memorial service was held Sunday, December 29, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Leslie Renee Thornburg

BLACKSHEAR — Leslie Renee Thornburg, 44, passed away suddenly Tuesday, December 24, 2019, in Brunswick from injuries received in an automobile accident. Mrs. Thornburg was born in Blackshear and lived most of her life there. She was currently employed at Custombilt Countertops of Waycross and attended Emmanuel Baptist Church in Blackshear. Mrs. Thornburg was a daughter of the late Peggy James Musgrove. She was married to the late Michael Aaron Thornburg Sr. She is survived by two children, Christopher Waldrep of Vidalia and Cameron Melton of Blackshear; a step-son, Michael Aaron Thornburg Jr. of Patterson; a step-daughter, Seirra LeAnn Thornburg of Patterson; four grandchildren, Arylyn Harvey, Ronan Waldrep, Kade Waldrep, and Sophia Elise Hollingsworth Brown Hickox Williams; her father, J.V. Musgrove (Shirley Sears) of Waycross; a brother, Brandon D. Musgrove (Amy) of Waycross; four nieces, Makayla Musgrove, Ashley Musgrove, Andrea Strickland, and Madison Griffin; and three step-siblings, Diane Morgan (Robert) of Blackshear, Kenny Sears of Waycross, and David Sears of Waycross. A memorial service was held Sunday, December 29, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Wesley Dale Woodard

WAYCROSS — Wesley Dale Woodard, 62, died Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross following an extended illness. He was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross. Woodard was preceded in death by his father, Howard Penland Woodard; a son, Wes Woodard; and a brother, Gary Woodard. Woodard started working at the Waycross Journal-Herald as a paper route deliverer on a bicycle. He also worked at the Okefenokee Swamp Park and was retired from the Georgia Department of Transportation. Survivors include his wife, Reba King Woodard of Waycross; a daughter, Carie Leigh Woodard of Waycross; four grandchildren, Hunter Dalton Woodard, Camie Leigh Tillman, Mattox A. Woodard, and Miles C. Woodard; a daughter-in-law, Mackenzie Woodard of Waycross; his mother, Sylvia “Tib” Woodard of Waycross; a sister, Linda James of Blackshear; two brothers, Mike Woodard and Terry Woodard, both of Waycross; his best friend and dog, Booger; and several nieces, nephews, friends, and other relatives. A funeral was held Sunday, December 29, at Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.