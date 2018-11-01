WAYCROSS — Janice Rose Adams Pittman, 72, of Waycross died Friday morning, June 4, 2021, at her residence after an extended illness. Mrs. Pittman was born in Homerville to the late John Richard Adams and Myrtle Lucille Waters Adams and made Waycross her home for most of her life. She was a woman who loved to travel, the mountains and lakes were some of her favorite places. Mrs. Pittman enjoyed flowers, cross-stitching, camping, and shopping, but her true love was her grandchildren and taking care of them. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Mrs. Pittman is survived by her husband of 57 years, Warren Pittman of Waycross; three children, Amy Music (the late Bill) of Brunswick, Elliot Pittman Jr. (Joy) of Waycross, Nicole Kauffman of Waycross; eight grandchildren, Summer Fussell (Blake), Dale Wiley Jr., Dylan Music (Kim), Justin Music, Megan Hale (Austin), Austin Pittman, Anna Pittman, Emma Pittman; three great-grandchildren, Davis Fussell, Kegan Fussell, Lewis Music; four sisters, Gail Hutcheson (Quinton) of Brunswick, Johnnie Strickland of Brunswick, Lynette Huettner of Brunswick, Myrtle McKenzie (Mike) of Alabaster, Ala.; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family held a memorial service Saturday, June 5 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.