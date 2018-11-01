WAYCROSS — Mrs. Janice Henderson, 74, died Thursday morning, May 27, 2021, at Baptist Village Retirement Communities. She was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross having graduated from Ware County High School. Mrs. Henderson retired from the Ware County Courthouse in 2016 as Assistant Accounting Clerk in the Superior Court Office. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Hillery Fort and Verona Griffin Fort; her husband, Donald Reppard Henderson; two brothers, Vernon Fort and Gary Fort; and sister-in-law, Barbara Fort. Survivors include two children, Craig Henderson (Christiane) of Waycross, and Mandy Clemmons (Russ) of Savannah; four grandchildren, Anna Kate and Miles Clemmons, Blade and Peyton Henderson; two sisters, Charlene Fort Ehrlich (Mike) of Big Canoe, Ga., and Donna Fort Wilson of Waycross; a sister-in-law, Maryse Fort of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews. A close friend of the family, Curtis Jarrard. A special friend, Jesse Guy. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Music Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook, or by viewing the video tribute and funeral service recording at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.