ILA, Ga. — Janice Elaine Bullard Izlar, 69, of Ila, Georgia, died recently at St. Mary’s Hospice in Athens, Georgia, after an extended illness. Mrs. Izlar was born in Savannah to the late John Peyton Bullard and June Atwood Bullard. She was a 1969 graduate of Ware County High School and received her Bachelor of Science and Masters degrees in special education from Georgia Southern University. She taught special education in Glynn, Camden, Gwinnett, and Franklin counties in Georgia and in Madison County, Mississippi. She was a member of St. Stephens Anglican Catholic Church in Athens and was a faithful member of The Daughters of the King. She enjoyed playing with her three grandboys cooking, needlepoint, tutoring, community service, and writing children’s stories. Mrs. Izlar is survived by her spouse of 46 years, Colonel Bob Izlar of Ila; a daughter, Tate Izlar O’Rouke (husband Patrick) and twin grandchildren Wright and Benson O’Rouke of Gainesville, Georgia; a son, Joel Izlar (wife Dr. Jessica Izlar) and grandson Cillian Izlar of Athens; a sister, Ann Bullard of Commerce, Georgia; sister-in-law Laurie Bullard of St. Simons; and nephew Paul Bullard of Acworth, Georgia, and nieces Janie Bullard Weldon of Athens and Peyton Bullard Cook of Brunswick. A family graveside service was held at 10 a.m. Sunday, February 7, 2021, in Waycross. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, February 10 (today) at St. Stephen’s Anglican Catholic Church, Athens. The family wishes to express their profound gratitude to the nurses and staff of St. Mary’s Highland Hills for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Janice’s name to Georgia Special Olympics or the Madison County, Georgia Library. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.