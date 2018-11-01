LAKE CITY, Florida — Mrs. Janet Foreman Strickland, 86, passed away, Friday, December 4, 2020, in the Haven Hospice, Lake City, Florida, following an extended illness. Mrs. Strickland was born, December 11, 1933, in Mitchell, South Dakota, to the late Charles Foreman and Lillian Foreman. She was the secretary for RS&S Construction Company. Survivors are one son, Chuck Strickland, Fort White, Florida; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a number of nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A graveside service for Mrs. Strickland will be held (Wednesday, December 16) at 11 a.m., in the Shiloh Church Cemetery. Memorialization will be by cremation. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.roundtreefuneralhome.net Roundtree Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.