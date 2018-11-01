James Witner Taylor Jr.

MONROE, Ga. — James Witmer Taylor Jr., 63, of Monroe, passed away on December 15, 2020. Taylor was born September 16, 1957, in Waycross to the late Roselyn Tobias Taylor and the late James Witmer Taylor Sr. He is survived by his wife, Krystin M. Taylor of Monroe; daughter, Liberty Taylor of Monroe, and fiance, Noah Cook; sister and brother-in-law, Lynn and James Rivers of Waycross; niece, Christina Rivers of Jacksonville, Florida; nephews, Jim Rivers and wife, Megan, of Winston Salem, North Carolina; Alex Tyler of Knoxville, Tennessee; great-nephew, Landon Walker of Jacksonville, Florida; brother-in-law, Jeff Huguelet and Edessa Tyler of Knoxville, Tennessee; mother-in-law, Marcia Huguelet of Monroe; and stepmother-in-law, Judy Marr of Haslett, Michigan. The funeral was held Saturday, December 19, at The Praise Center in Monroe. Visitation was from 1 until 2 p.m., and the funeral began at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Gary Scroggs and the Rev. Russell Davis officiating. Interment followed at Resthaven Cemetery. Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements. The guestbook is available online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.