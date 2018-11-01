WAYCROSS — James “Sam” McClellan, 74, of Waycross, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness. He was born and raised in Waycross, before moving to Callahan, Florida and Norway, South Carolina for numerous years. McClellan and his family settled back in Waycross in 1981. McClellan was the Director of Quality Control and Engineering for Scott Housing and General Housing. He was a member of New Life Assembly of God and served as the Project Manager for the new sanctuary construction project. He enjoyed offshore fishing, working on his blueberry farm and traveling. More than anything, McClellan loved his family and any time he was able to spend with them, especially his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Frank McClellan and Lorraine Thrift McClellan, one brother, Choya Shirey, one sister, Charlotte Tanner, and his brother-in-law, Robert “Bobby” Perkins. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Janet McClellan, of Waycross; five children, Robin Ham and her husband, Kippy, of Hoboken, Eric McClellan and his wife, Angela, of Brunswick, James “Jim” McClellan, of Waycross, Samuel McClellan, of Carrollton, Texas, Sean McClellan and his wife, Kim, of McKinney, Texas; eight grandchildren, Ashton Ham, Faith Ham, Annah Ham, Monte McClellan and his wife, Louella, Ericka McClellan, Micah McClellan, Jeremiah McClellan, Elana McClellan; three sisters, Jackie Walker and her husband, Doug, of Blackshear, Toinyoual King and her husband, Billy “Red”, of Waycross, Janice Perkins, of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A private graveside service was held Saturday, March 28, in Oakland Cemetery, with the Rev. Ted Miller, the Rev. Andy Peacock and the Rev. Eric McClellan officiating. Active pallbearers were Monte McClellan, Ashton Ham, Jeremiah McClellan, Jamey Perkins, Cris Cox, Carlos Cox and Jake King. Honorary pallbearers were Red King, Earl Woodcock, Larry Wasdin and Wayne Roberts. Due to current restrictions placed on public daily activities, the family and funeral home requests public distancing at this time. Those wishing to prepare meals or visit with the family are asked to wait and do so at the appropriate time in the future. The family will hold a Celebration of Life service at a later date. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.