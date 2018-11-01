MILNER, Ga. — James Reynolds “Jimmy” Harvey, 69, of Milner, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at WellStar Spalding Hospital. Harvey was born September 29, 1951, in Waycross. He was preceded in death by his parents, A.C. Harvey Jr. and Alice Reynolds Harvey. Harvey was retired from Georgia Power. He loved spending time with his family and working on his son’s tree farm. Harvey graduated from Waycross High School in 1969 and continued his education at the University of Georgia graduating in 1974. He was also a member of the Red- Coat Marching Band. Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Diane Harvey; a daughter, Marie Harvey Knight (David), and son, Zeke Harvey (Lori). Harvey was the proud grandfather of three boys and lovingly called “nandaddy” by them all. They include James Reynolds Harvey II, John Thomas Harvey, and John David Knight. He has two brothers, A.C. Harvey III and Joe Harvey (Carol). He also has many nieces and nephews that were dear to his heart. There will not be a formal visitation at the funeral home. As a tribute to Harvey, a drive-thru visitation was held Saturday, January 23, at the Harvey residence, 510 Chappell Mill Road, Milner. Following the tribute, a private graveside service with immediate family only was held at Milner Baptist Church. Harvey had a love for reading and a passion for music. In lieu of flowers, friends may donate to FERST Foundation — Lamar County, P.O. Box 926, Barnesville, Georgia, 30204, (770) 358-3270 or Strong Rock Christian School (band program), 4200 Strong Rock Parkway, Locust Grove, Georgia, 30248 (678) 833-1200 or St. George’s Episcopal School (music program), 103 Birch Street, Milner, 30257 (770) 358-9432. Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of James Reynolds (Jimmy) Harvey by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes, memories.