BLACKSHEAR — James Nelson “Jimmy” Wood III, 87, of Blackshear, passed away early Monday morning, March 16, 2020, at Harborview – Pierce County. Born in Blackshear, Georgia, November 17, 1932, he lived in Pierce County most of his life. Wood was a 1950 graduate of Blackshear High School. He joined the U.S. Army and worked in the Signal Corp. during the Korean conflict. Following his military service, Wood returned home to work with his father at his radio shop, Wood Radio, and went on to own and operate Wood Radio & TV Sales & Service which he did for many years until his retirement. While running the radio and TV shop, Wood also worked as an engineer for Channel 8 in Waycross. He served on the Blackshear City Council for 14 years and was a 65-year member of the Blackshear First United Methodist Church where he was in the Wesley Fellowship II Sunday school class. Wood loved to play golf and also enjoyed hunting and fishing. One of his favorite things to do, besides playing golf, was having his whole family over and cooking on the grill or frying his famous fried chicken for them. He stayed crazy in love with his wife, Fran, until the day he died and was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was the son of the late James Nelson Wood Jr. and Lucille Carter Wood. He also was preceded in death by a son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Delana Wood, and by a sister, Jane Wood Comer. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Frances “Fran” Tuten Wood, of Blackshear; his daughter and son-in-law, Kristie and Rob Dobbins, of Kingsland; his son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Jean Wood, of Waycross; his sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Royce Carter, of Blackshear; his brother-in-law, Murray Comer, of Madison, Florida; three grandchildren, James Wood, Ashlee and Jared Lott, and Stefan and Keshia Wood; four great-grandchildren, Bryson Lott, Brantley Lott, Reese Wood and Rayne Wood; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. Due to the COVID-19 situation, the Wood family had a private graveside service at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the Blackshear City Cemetery. The family would like to have a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 127, Blackshear, Georgia, 31516. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at http://www.pearsondial.com.