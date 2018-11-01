JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — James Marvin Dryden, 92, died Saturday, May 8, 2021, at his residence in Jacksonville, Florida. Dryden was born in Blackshear, but he lived most of his life in Jacksonville. He owned and operated Dryden’s TV, and was affiliated with the Baptist faith. Dryden served in the United States Army during World War II and the Korean War. Dryden was a compassionate family man who loved having get-togethers and spending time with his family. Thanksgiving was always his favorite holiday. Dryden will be greatly missed, fondly remembered, and always forever in our hearts. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Dryden and Mamie Groover Dryden; and his wife, the love of his life he married in 1954, Ivy Nicholas “Nickie” Summerlin Dryden. Survivors include two sons, James M. Dryden Jr. and Timothy Perry Dryden (Angie), both of Jacksonville; three grandchildren, Holli Hamby (Bobo), Nicole Salmon (Alan) and Sandra Adee (Chris); great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Salmon, James Salmon, Weston Hamby, and Dayton Hamby; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral will be held Thursday, May 13, at 1 p.m., from the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 12 at the funeral home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at musicfh.com.