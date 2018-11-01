Mr. James Larry Cox, Sr., 60, of Waycross, died Sunday evening, June 28, 2020, at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness. He was born in Waycross to the late James Cyler “J.C.” Cox and Carol Lonelle Thrift Cox. As a welder, Mr. Cox worked many years for Wells Cargo and was currently working for Huey’s Welding, Inc., in Millwood. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Lamar Cox. Mr. Cox is survived by three sons, James Larry Cox, Jr., and his wife Jessica of Waycross, Jake Allen Cox of Waycross, Joshua Wayne Cox of Waycross; three grandchildren, James Cole Cox, Ella Beth Cox, Olivia Kate Cox; one sister, Carol Ann Martinkoski of Baxley, Georgia; his significant other, Laura Lee Smith of Homerville, Georgia; and numerous other relatives. A graveside service was held at noon Wednesday, July 1, in Suwannee Chapel Church Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.