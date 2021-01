WAYCROSS — James “Ira” Walker Jr., 68, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021, at Kindred Hospital in Green Cove Springs, Florida, following a brief illness. Walker was born in Waycross to the late James Ira “Jimmy” Walker Sr. and Betty Vivian Woodard Jacobs. He retired from CSX Railroad as an Environmental Specialist/Manager. Walker worked for Tindall Enterprises for the last several years and also served in the Georgia State Defense. Walker is survived by his wife, Linda Walker of Waycross; two children, Jamie Walker (Lori) of Sharpsburg, Georgia, and Jennifer Walker Mattox of Waycross; seven grandchildren, Micah Walker (Alyssa), Jonas Walker, Joshua Walker, Noah Jordan (Becca), Elijah Mattox, Saralyn Mattox, and Levi Mattox; six great-grandchildren, Landon Walker, Mason Jordan, Maggie Jordan, Kyndall Dorsey, Oaklee Dorsey, and Haydin Dorsey; a brother, Pastor Mike Walker (Susan) of Waycross; a sister, Julianna Hudson (Dustin) of Blackshear; and his stepmother, Cindy Walker of Waycross. A graveside service was held Wednesday, January 20, at Kettle Creek Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.