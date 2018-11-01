WAYCROSS — Mr. James Harry Boyett, 87, died Friday afternoon, July 3, 2020, at Folkston Park Care and Rehab in Folkston, Georgia. He was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross who graduated from Wacona High School in 1951. Harry served in the United States Navy during the Korean War as a Navy Sea Bee from 1952 to 1956. Harry was formerly employed by Gilman Paper Company, Overhead Door Company, and Elliott Youmans Construction. Harry was a member of Winona Park United Methodist Church. Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Hilton Monroe Boyett and Leona Thompson Boyett; his wife, Barbara Ann Pittman Boyett; and brother, Bruce Boyett. Survivors include one daughter, Jeanie Hiers (Steve) of Waycross; one son, Jeff Boyett (Ann) of Valdosta; three grandchildren, Kristie Jarmon (Brad), Christopher Hiers (Katie) and Carrie Gay (Charles); and four great-grandchildren, Ethan Bennett, Lily Ann Jarmon, Evelyn Jarmon, and Miller James Gay; sisters-in-law, Kathleen Hutchinson of Valdosta, Jean Pittman Griffin (Terry) of Yulee, Florida, Wanda Carter (Henry) of Augusta, Georgia, Betty Jo Gibbs of Brunswick, and Nell Clark (J.M.) of Blackshear; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside service was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Kettle Creek Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook and viewing the video tribute or funeral service at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.