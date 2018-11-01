WAYCROSS — James H. “Bro” Hall was born in Sylvester, Georgia, on November 30, 1942, to the late Batten Hall Sr. and Pearlie McGowan Hall. He was the second of 11 children. He was called to rest on September 30, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross, Georgia after a brief illness. J a m e s spent most of his career driving taxi cabs. He also was employed as a Public Transportation driver. He worked for Walmart as a Night Maintenance Crew member until he became disabled. He also worked at Scapa Dryer. He received his formal education from the public school systems in Sylvester and Waycross. Affectionately known as “Bro” by everyone, James loved playing cards, but his master skill was at the pool table. He was a great pool shooter. He was preceded in death by his parents, Batten Hall Sr. and Pearlie McGowan- Hall, his three brothers, Batten Hall Jr., Eddie Hall, and Larry Hall, and one sister, Gertrude Hall. He leaves to love and cherish good memories his loving daughter, Betty Marie Cobb of Waycross; one grandson, Demontrae’ Kieshaud Parker, of Waycross; two great-granddaughters, Myanni Aslayah Parker-Saunders, of Washington, D.C., and Noree Kapri Parker, of Jacksonville, Florida; two sisters, Marie (Fred) Hill, of Jacksonville, Florida, Bernice Hall; four brothers, Robert Hall, Michael (Gloria) Hall, Jake (Linda) Hall, Samuel (Cynthia) Hall, of Waycross; a sister-in-law, Dr. Martha Hall; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A graveside service was held at noon, Saturday, October 10, in Oakland Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at Miles-Odum Funeral Home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.