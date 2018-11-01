WAYCROSS – James Farrell McClelland, 79, died Sunday morning, March 15, 2020, at Hospice House Satilla.

He was a native of Fairfax, Georgia, and lived most of his life in Ware County. He was a 1958 Wacona High School Graduate and served in the United States Army.

He retired from Georgia Natural Gas after 17 years, and then retired from the Georgia Department of Corrections. He attended Central Baptist Church, where he was a part of the Co-Ed IV Sunday School Class and was a former member of the Breakfast Exchange Club.

He was the son of the late Harry Edison McClelland and Idelle Rowell McClelland.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Sarah Ridgon McClelland, of Waycross; two aunts, Jean Rowell and Mae Rowell, both of Waycross; and numerous cousins.

A funeral will be held Saturday, March 21, at 2 p.m. in the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions are made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Georgia 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.