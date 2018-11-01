WAYCROSS — James E. “Buddy” Strickland, 90, of Waycross, died Thursday morning, July 30, 2020, at Harborview Satilla after a short illness. He was born in Waycross to the late Jessie and Mary Ellen “Ella” Kight Strickland and lived here all of his life. Strickland was a graduate of Waresboro High Strickland School. He was a member of Kettle Creek Congregational Methodist Church. Strickland was very active in his church and always enjoyed fishing and traveling and the many friends at Harborview Satilla. He was a “Buddy” and friend to all that knew him. Along with his parents, Strickland was preceded in death by one brother, Roosevelt Strickland. Survivors include two sisters, Eloise Justice of Waycross, and Viola Dowling and her husband, Estee, of Waycross; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A funeral was held at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, August 1, 2020, at Kettle Creek Church with the Rev. Danny Callahan officiating. Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery. Active pallbearers were Steve Kiser, Tim Oliver, Carthell Dubberly, Freddie Strickland, Johnnie Strickland and Randy Strickland. Honorary pallbearers were Eddie Kiser, Brandon Kiser, Jimmy Brown, Jimmy Brantley, and Chester Bond. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Buddy’s name may be made to Kettle Creek Church, 2523 Carswell Avenue, Waycross, Georgia, 31503. Masking and social distancing were suggested. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com. Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.