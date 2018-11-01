JESUP — James Daniel Smith, 46, affectionately known by many as “Danny,” passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at home. A resident of Jesup for the past five years and former resident of Waycross, James was born on November 14, 1974, in Albany, Georgia. He graduated from Waycross High School in 1994 and worked numerous jobs throughout his lifetime in the security field. James volunteered with the Ware County Volunteer Fire Department and was an avid Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldogs fan. He was preceded in death by his father, Lester Owen Smith, Sr. and his father-in-law, Carroll King. Survivors include his wife, Ashlee King Smith, of Jesup; mother, Gloria Henderson, and husband, Steve, of Blackshear; children, Amber Miller, of Sacramento, California, Eli Smith, of Blackshear, and Christopher Smith, of Jesup; siblings, Bill Smith, of Las Vegas, Nevada, Debra Smith, of Waycross and Les Smith and Angela Thompson; a host of aunts and uncles including a special aunt, Millie Wilke, of Blackshear; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members. The funeral was at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, at Howard & Jones Funeral Home in Jesup with Elder Jason Deal officiating. Military honors were rendered by the United States Army. Interment will be held privately in Shiloh Cemetery. A guestbook is available online at Howard & Jones Funeral Home, Jesup.