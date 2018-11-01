WAYCROSS — James Albert “Al” Collins, 83, died Wednesday afternoon, June 17, 2020, at Hospice House Satilla. Collins was born in Cameron, North Carolina, to the late George Robert Collins and Celia Louella Peele Collins. He was raised in North Carolina but moved to Waycross in 1971. Collins retired after 46 years from CSX Railroad as an Electrical Supervisor in Quality Assurance. A loving and devoted Christian man, Collins was a charter member, deacon and former Sunday School teacher at Southside Baptist Church. He also served on the Southside Christian School Board. In addition to his parents, Collins was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Lee Collins, and three infant siblings, Paul Dean Collins, Paulene Collins, and Baby Collins. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Dot Jackson Collins, of Waycross; two daughters, Patti Carr (Larry), of Waycross, and Vicki Hall (Hal), of Swainsboro, Georgia; four grandchildren, Ashlee Banach (Alex), Micah Strickland, Emilee Carr (fiancé, Matt Meredith) and Jared Strickland (fiancée, Jolie Crapps); two great-grandchildren, Savannah Banach and Kyler Carr; four siblings, all of North Carolina, Betty Jean Worrell (Hugh), Earline Cole, Kathy Lewis (Mike) and John David Collins (Cheryl); sister-in-law, Louise Collins; uncle, Hubert Peele (Peggy); and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held at 4 p.m., Saturday, June 20, at Kettle Creek Cemetery. Employees of Hospice Satilla were asked to meet at 3:40 p.m. at the cemetery to serve as honorary pallbearers. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Georgia, 31501. The service video and video tribute were uploaded to his Tribute Wall. Click subscribe on the Music Funeral Home YouTube Channel to receive notifications when videos are uploaded. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.