Jake Carter Jr.

WAYCROSS — Jake M. Carter, Jr., 59, died Monday night, October 12, 2020, at Kindred Hospital of North Florida in Green Cove Springs, Florida. He was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross having graduated from Ware County High School in 1979. Carter served in the United States Air Force, and he was employed by CSX Railroad in communications. He enjoyed grilling, listening to music, watching airplanes, and riding the Star Wars ride at Disney. Carter was preceded in death by his mother, Hilda Yvonne Thompson Carter, his wife, Christina Marie Sweat Carter, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dan Alton Sweat and Mattie Lou Varnadore Sweat. Words from his son-in-law, Stephen Ledford: “Jake took Christina’s hand as she walked him into the arms of the Lord. When I asked Jake for his daughter’s hand in marriage, I thought he was 12 feet tall. I was terrified. He smiled and told me that he would be honored to have me in his family. I grew very close to him over the years, and there wasn’t anything I wouldn’t do for him or his family. When I was broke down he was there, when in trouble he was there. He would give me advice like, ‘Make sure you hang up Christmas lights because Amber loves seeing them.’ He told me several times how much he loved her over the years in only a way that Jake could. I was there with him when his mama gained her wings and there when Christina gained hers. Jake worked hard and enjoyed his time with his family even more. Jake grilled quite often and he would always smile and say this is the best pork chops or tenderest steak he ever cooked. Lord knows I wish he was grilling right now. I guess he’s cooking for the folks in heaven now. We love you sir and as I promised you and Christina, I will take care of Amber, Olivia, Jacob, Matthew, and Kaleigh. Rest easy until we all meet again.” Survivors include two daughters, Amber Ledford (Stephen) and Katie Carter, both of Waycross; four grandchildren, Jacob Ledford, Olivia Ledford, Matthew Carter, and Kaleigh Williams; his father, Jake M. Carter Sr., of Waycross; one sister, Kathy Griffin (Willis), of Albany; sister-in-law, Cynthia Sweat, of Blackshear; four nieces, Samantha Pearce (Matt), Kelly Paddrick (Michael), Staci Waldron and Lea Flowers; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Joey Chancey officiating. Burial was in Zion Hill Cemetery in Millwood. Pallbearers were Joseph Johnson, Devin Strickland, Frank Lee, Ted Dukes, Greg Walker, and Kelly Griffis. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook or viewing the video tribute and funeral service recording at www.musicfuneralhome.com Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.