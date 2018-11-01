Jacqueline Battle Tillman

WAYCROSS — Jacque- line Battle Tillman first brought light into this world on February 3, 1942, in Waycross, Georgia, the youngest of 10 children born to the late Harry Sr. and Faye Bell Battle. Mrs. Tillman passed into her next life Tuesday, July 28. Five sisters and one brother preceded her in death — Ruth Rood, Lillian Walker, Maudean Malone, Laurine Dixon, Faye McDew, and Harry Jr. She answered to numerous monikers, Jackie, Granny, Ma Jackie, “Boo,” “Jack-Pack,” Baby Sister, Margaret, City Mouse, and to others, she was affectionately known as, Mrs. Tillman. Regardless of whoever she met, she always greeted them with a big smile and brought great laughter. Mrs. Tillman was married to her loving husband of 45 years, the Reverend Burlester Lamar Tillman Jr., who also preceded her in death. These two were joined in holy matrimony on July 15, 1967, and to this union, one daughter and two sons were born, Anthony “Tony,” Andrea “Tina” and Allen “Pooh” Tillman. Mrs. Tillman was a firm advocate for education. She attended and graduated from Center High School, class of 1960, in Waycross, Georgia. Known as “Boo” to many of her classmates, she was a very active Center High Tiger. She was Miss Homecoming of 1960, lead drum majorette for the band, and was a guard on the girl’s basketball team. Upon graduating high school, Mrs. Tillman furthered her education at Albany State College, now known as Albany State University in Albany, Georgia, where she involved herself in many activities and organizations such as Modern Dance Group and the S.N.E.A. In 1964, she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a concentration in Elementary Education. In 1965, Mrs. Tillman signed her first contract as an elementary school teacher in the Appling County School System where she retired after 31 years of dedicated service. Over the years, she taught many generations of students, impacting their lives in an inspiring way. Mrs. Tillman was also a dedicated follower of Jesus Christ. She accepted Him as her Lord and Savior at a young age and served at Gaines Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Waycross. After marrying the Reverend Tillman, she joined Harper Chapel United Methodist Church in Baxley, Georgia where she was a pillar of the congregation serving for more than 53 years. Mrs. Tillman fulfilled countless positions throughout the church. Some of her most cherished were as youth director (creating fun opportunities for the kids), church secretary (keeping minutes for meetings), and financial secretary (ensuring the books were balanced properly by hand). She was also active with the local United Methodist Women and the church choir, where she was well known for being the lead when they marched into the sanctuary. For years, Mrs. Tillman treasured making her home a safe haven for many, where she would feed and make them feel loved. She enjoyed watching “the stories” (The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful), scrolling through Facebook, watching Vietnamese fishing on YouTube, clowning with her family and friends, joyriding on backroads, dancing to good music, and showing off in the kitchen, always asking with a smile “How is it?” Left to cherish her memories and contributions are one daughter, Andrea K. Tillman, of Waycross; two sons, Anthony L. Tillman (Amy) of Baxley, and Allen M. Tillman (Devon) of Hilton Head, S.C.; six grandchildren, Octavius “Tae” Gillard, Tyler Rogers, Adrian “Tyrese” Caldwell, Aiden Tillman, Daniel and Kimberly “Kim” Perry; one brother, Samuel “Sammy” Battle of Atlanta; one sister, Bette Dunson of Albany; one sister-in-law, Nancy Tillman Franklin (Charles) of Hinesville; one brother-in-law, Clarence Hill Sr. of Miami, Florida; “Granny’s Household” (her adopted grandchildren whom she deeply loved), Johnnie “Lakie” Tippins III, Terrence Gibson Jr., Christopher “Pastaah” Carter, Jalen Rooks, Alexus “Lexus” Boles and Aniya “Niya” Rooks; four godchildren, Sabrina Zina- mon, Mozell Rooks, An- thony Adair and Lacina Jackson; a special son-in-law, Karl Rogers; a special nephew raised as her brother, William Rood Jr.; special nieces, Miracle Mc- Gauley and Shanada German; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. A service celebrating her life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 8, in the Old Field Memorial Garden, Old Field Cemetery Road, Baxley, Georgia, with her nephew, the Rev. Fer-Rell Malone Sr., pastor of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Waycross, offering words of comfort. Public visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m., Friday, August 7, at Fluker Funeral Home, 895 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross. Arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.