BLACKSHEAR — Jacob Rudolph (Jake) Popham, Jr. was born to Jacob Rudolph Popham Sr. and Mary Louise Kirton Popham on June 1, 1944, near Manor. On April 25, 2021, Popham passed away at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross. We are grateful for the 76 years in which he was blessed. While attending Manor School and High School, Popham achieved high honors, played basketball and baseball. He earned a scholarship to play basketball at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, Georgia, for 2 years. After these two years, Popham was recruited by Troy State University to continue his basketball journey. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree in biology from TSU. Following college, Popham began a teaching and coaching career in the Elba, Alabama, school system. After some time, he moved back home and worked for the Ware County school system as a high school teacher and coach. In 2017, Popham was inducted in the ABAC Hall of Fame for the basketball team’s success in the 1964 Georgia Junior College state championship. After a career in coaching and teaching, Popham went to work in the insurance industry as an insurance adjuster with Bituminous Insurance Company (BIC) located in Atlanta. While in Atlanta, he attended John Marshall Law School where he studied to be an attorney. Popham was relocated by BIC to Tifton, and he remained there to work for many years. In the mid-1970s, he returned to Blackshear and changed careers to work as a pipe-fitter in the industrial construction field. Popham gained these skills through an apprenticeship that he completed during college. In 1977, he became a member of the United Association of Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 368. Popham utilized his skills to work on many industrial projects in the southeastern United States. Popham was continually active in the Pierce County Community. He has been involved in many of the high school projects and was a super fan of local sports. A member of First Baptist Church in Blackshear, Popham donated his skills and materials to complete numerous construction projects for the church. He attended the MISFITS Sunday School class. Popham was a Master Mason and a member of Worth Lodge 194 in Sylvester, Georgia. In 1981, he was raised to Master Mason Degree. Popham was a member of this lodge for nearly 40 years. Popham joined his brothers in the early 1980s working with Popham Mechanical Contractors providing leadership and expertise in industrial construction. During this time, he aided in the completion of many projects in the southeastern United States. Popham was devoted to his family — wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He never failed to support, love, and care for his family. Not only was he a positive impact on the lives of many family members and friends, Popham also provided mentoring and support of fellow workers. His leadership and support were often extended through his sincere kindness. Popham was a man who genuinely loved his country, family, friends, and work. He was preceded in death by his son, Joey Popham; granddaughter, Kaley Hutto; his parents, Jacob Rudolph Popham Sr. and Mary Louise Kirton Popham; sisters, Annette Popham Bowen and Darlene Popham; and brothers, William Langford Hedgepath Jr., Winford Ansel Popham, Dorsey Elton Popham, and Phillip Edward Popham. Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Vera Sue Wall Popham; children, Connie (Kevin) Moore of Blackshear, Mark (Renee) Popham of Blackshear, Diane (Thomas) Davis of Mershon and Gina (Mike) Hutto of Aiken, South Carolina; brothers, Dan Russell (Elaine) Popham Sr. of Blackshear, and John Allen (Kaye) Popham Sr. of Sylvester; 12 grandchildren, Austin Moore, Ashton (Jason) Cumbee, Autumn (Scott) Murphy, Aaron (Destiny) Moore, TJ Davis, Drew (Hannah) Davis, Breanna Popham, Brandon Popham, Lexie Popham, Brooke Hutto, Maci Hutto, and Jodi Hutto; seven great-grandchildren, Coburn Murphy, Cora Beth Murphy, Laney Rhea Moore, Olivia Davis, Harper Kate Davis, Madeline Davis, and Lincoln Davis; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral was held Wednesday, April 28, at First Baptist Church in Blackshear. Burial followed in Waters Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 670 Main Street, Blackshear, 31516, or to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at hartfh.com. Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.