Jackie ‘PaJack’ Edward Booth Sr.

HOBOKEN — Mr. Jackie “Pa Jack” Edward Booth, Sr., 84 of Hoboken passed away Tuesday morning, February 9, 2021, at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after a brief illness. Born in Waycross, Booth’s parents were Abe B. Booth and Luna Gertrude Saterfield. He is also preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Lynde Booth; two sisters, Gertrude Cribb and Merle Proctor; and three brothers, Bud Cribb, Pete Booth, and Gene “Bo” Cribb. Booth was retired from CSX Railroad as a pipefitter and served in the United States Army. He attended High Bluff Primitive Baptist Church and enjoyed doing yard work, mowing his grass, and gardening. Booth was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and an overall great family man. Survivors include his wife, Melissa Lee Booth of Hoboken; three sons and daughters-in-law, Eddie and Dana Booth of Gray, Ga., Stephen Booth of Hoboken and Gregory and Lynn Booth of Macon; three grandchildren, Brett Mitchell of Macon, and Ashlee Booth and Carlee Booth both of Gray; a special great-niece, Loren Chancey of Hoboken; and also several nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A funeral service was held Saturday afternoon, February 13, 2021, at High Bluff Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Daniel Drawdy, Elder Freddie Thomas, and Elder Eddie Lee officiating. Burial followed in High Bluff Cemetery. Pallbearers were Greg Lee, Sidney Lee, Roger Crews, Phillip Chancey, Cary Lee, and Harold Driggers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Southeastern Cancer Unit, P.O. Box 91 Hoboken, GA 31542. Arrangements were with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com.