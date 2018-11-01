WAYCROSS — J.T. Wilkins, 201, was called to his final resting place on Thursday, September 17, 2020. At the time of his passing, he was a resident at Satilla Harborview Nursing Home in Waycross. Wilkins was born June 18, 1918, in Homerville to the late Cassie and Abraham Wilkins. He lived most of his life in Hoboken. Wilkins worked in the turpentine industry for 44 years. He was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters. Wilkins leaves to mourn his memories, two daughters, Barbara Jean McCree, Charlene Cobb; four sons, Ralph Wilkins, Joe Thomas Wilkins, Eddie James Wilkins (Margie), Early James Wilkins; one daughter-in-law, Geneva Gibbs; 22 grandchildren; 14 greatgrandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives; and a beloved friend, Della Mae Cobb. Memorialization is by cremation. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at 222. HarringtonFamilyFuneral. com. The Wilkins family held a private service for their loved one. There is no upcoming service. Arrangements were entrusted to Harrington Family Funeral Services.