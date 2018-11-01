CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Irma Jeanice Parker, 72, died Saturday morning, March 6, 2021, at her residence in Cleveland, Tennessee. Mrs. Parker was born December 3, 1948, in Manor to the late Thomas Wilson and Muriel Booth Wilson. She was formerly employed by Brockway Containers. She also was preceded in death by her stepson, Jimmy Parker. Survivors include her husband of 20 years, Lovell Ray Parker; two stepchildren, Doug Parker (Sandy) of Ohio, and Fred Parker (Valerie) of Cleveland, Tennessee.; seven step-grandchildren; three siblings, Shirley Cravey (Ronald), Tommy Wilson, and Joyce Boyett (I.B.); nephews, Steven Cravey, David Boyett, Carl Boyett, and Craig Boyett; and nieces, Cindy Key and Pam Parker. A funeral was held Thursday, March 11, at Camp Branch Church of God of Prophecy in Manor. Burial followed in Camp Branch Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Camp Branch Church of God of Prophecy, 4245 Camp Branch Road, Manor, 31550. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook, or by viewing the video tribute and funeral service recording at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.