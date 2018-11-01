WAYCROSS — Iris Jean Rowell, 85, of Waycross went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, following an extended illness. She was born in Waycross to the late Herbert Bradley Purvis and Ernestine Barnhill Purvis. She attended Waycross High School and was a member of Second Baptist Church. Some of her hobbies include traveling, cooking, dancing, listening to music, and reading. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert “Hub” Rowell, three sisters, Helen Hires Monk, Carolyn Purvis Day, and Faye Purvis McCrae. She is survived by seven children, Eli Bennett, of Waycross, Bradley Rowell Sr. (Darciele), of Blackshear, Teresa Rowell Vaughn (Lewis), of Brewton, Alabama, Randall Rowell (Glenda), of Blackshear, Iris Rowell Collins (Wayne), of Claxton, Keith Rowell, of Waynesville, and Nina Rowell Brantley (Perry), of Jesup; 17 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Virginia Hendrix, of Douglas, Betty Dees, of Douglas, Christine Harper, of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service was held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. The family received friends at the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Members of the Ida Ruth Sunday School Class of Second Baptist Church were asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:40 a.m. to serve as honorary pallbearers. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made in her honor to Second Baptist Church, 301 Tomberlin Road, Waycross, Georgia, 31503. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.