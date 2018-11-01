Intra-squad brings intensity

By RICK HEAD

Publisher

Ware County head coach Jason Strickland is having to re-adjust practice plans for the rest of August on the fly.

The Gators’ second-year head coach started last week with plans geared towards being ready for an August 21 home scrimmage against Cairo and an August 28 scrimmage at Brunswick.

That changed last Thursday, August 6 when the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) canceled all scrimmages. The regular season is still scheduled to being Friday, September 4.

“We cannot physically handle full-contact practices

up to opening week,” Strickland said. “We’ve (coaches) are going to evaluate how much time we need being padded up and when we need some time off.

“We could go full pads three days and have a combo day in the film room and with a walkthrough. It’s things we (coaches) are going to look at very carefully.”

Strickland said there will be no more than two consecutive days in pads, though.

When asked if an intra-squad scrimmage under the lights could fill the void of August 21 or August 28, Strickland said there had been no discussions yet.