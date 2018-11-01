Inoperable Brake Light Leads To Drug Arrests

A non-functioning brake light on a white SUV led to the arrest of three people in the vehicle, one for drugs and two for outstanding probation warrants, said Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt.

The traffic stop was initiated by Detective Blake Lewis in the 2000 block of Memorial Drive at 10:18 p.m. Tuesday, said Skerratt.

Sgt. Robert Weiss arrived to assist Lewis in the arrests.

The driver of the vehicle, Brian Allen Dixon, 41, of the 4500 block of Pine Valley Road, was found to have an outstanding felony probation warrant and was taken into custody, said Skerratt.

One of the passengers, Nickie Marie Griffin, 37, of the 100 block of Havanna Avenue, was wanted on a probation warrant and when she arrived at the Ware County jail, a detention officer discovered she was in possession of crystal methamphetamine, said Skerratt, and was additionally charged with felony drug possession.

The third occupant, Latonya Allman, 39, of the 2400 block of Ambrose Street, was also found to be wanted on a probation warrant, said Skerratt.

All three were taken to the Ware County jail and booked.