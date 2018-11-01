WAVERLY, Ga. — Ida Lois Hurst Martin, 87, of Waverly, Ga., entered peacefully into Heaven’s Gates Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Southeast Georgia Health systems with her family by her side. Mrs. Martin was born in Waycross, the daughter of the late Archie Sterling Hurst and the late Ida Ruth Popham Hurst. She also was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Howard Martin; also six siblings, Valree Williamson, Sterling Hurst Jr., Aline Womble, Addie Pete Puckett, Donald Hurst, and Henry Hurst. Mrs. Martin was a graduate of Patterson High School where she was an outstanding basketball player known for her left-handed hook shot. After high school, she moved to Savannah and went to work with Southern Bell Telephone Company. This is where she met the love of her life — Howard Martin, who was stationed at Hunter Air Force Base. His military career led them to live in several different locations throughout the United States. Mrs. Martin also was an educator, but the career that she treasured most was being a homemaker. She took great pride in taking care of her family’s needs. Mrs. Martin was a lady who stood firm in her beliefs and was an active member of Waverly Methodist Church where she could be seen singing in the choir. Mrs. Martin was a college sports fan and stayed well informed on the current events, especially in political affairs. She was an avid Georgia Bulldog football fan and an avid reader. Mrs. Martin loved to spend time with her family and friends, her children and grandchildren were always No. 1 in her eyes. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Left to cherish her memories are her two sons and daughter-in-laws, Mikell Lee and Patricia Martin of Waverly, and Gary Howard and Carol Martin of Waycross; five grandchildren, Brent Howard Martin (Wendi), Brandon Lee Martin (Kristan), William Kyle Martin (Macey), Brandi Beaudry (Aaron) and Brad Tuten (Rachel); 13 greatgrandchildren; and one brother, Robert Hurst (Betty Jean); and several nieces and nephews also survive. A memorial service to honor Mrs. Martin’s life was held Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Waverly Methodist Church with Brother Doug Goode officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to offer a heartfelt Thank You for memorial contributions to be made to Waverly Methodist Church,