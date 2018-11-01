WAYCROSS — Hyrum L. Hood, 87, died Wednesday morning, July 22, 2020, at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness. Hood was born in Axson, Georgia, but lived most of his life in Ware County. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and retired from CSX Railroad (formerly ACL and SCL) as a Carman. Hood was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hiram Lionell Hood and Amelia Lucille Davis Hood; his wife, Jennie Maude Bennett Hood; two grandsons, Kelly Clifton Hood and Travis Lee Hood; and sister, Elba Elsie Wilson. Survivors include three sons, Lowell Hood, of Millwood, Georgia, Dr. Kim Hood (Linda), of Waycross, and Kerry Hood, of Waycross; 17 grandchildren, Brandon Dean, Tad Hood, Terrell Hood, Kerry Hood, Colbey Hood, Kody Hood, Bradley Hood, Kory Hood, Kyler Hood, Kayge Hood, Hinkley Hood, Chari Hood Lee, Jennie Hood Ford- ham, Katie Hood Hunter, Kimily Hood Musgrove, Kortney Hood Kelly, and Kayci Hood; 38 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Margaret Miram Bennett, of Telmore, Patricia Ann Beale, of Waycross; and one brother, Conard Johnson (Lenza), of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral was held Saturday, July 25, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Waycross. Burial followed in Little Utah Cemetery in Axson. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook, viewing the video tribute of funeral service recording at www.musicfuneralhome.com Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.