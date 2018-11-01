Hospital staffers get vaccine

Memorial Satilla’s Moderna inoculations will be repeated in 28 days

The first vaccine for the COVID-19 coronavirus arrived in Ware County a week ago and was administered to staff members at Memorial Satilla Health.

Dr. Roberto Lopez Vega was the first recipient of the Moderna vaccine, said Tina Kicklighter, the hospital’s Director of Marketing and Communications.

Other doctors and nurses followed Vega. Haley King was the first nurse to be vaccinated, Kicklighter said.

She said the hospital is using a “tiering” system to ensure that those at the greatest risk of exposure to the virus have access to the vaccine first. As an example, Kicklighter said emergency room clinicians and ICU clinicians are part of the first tier.

Kicklighter stated the hospital’s allotment of the vaccine arrived last week and Memorial Satilla’s eight-person vaccine team began administering doses at 1 p.m., Wednesday, December 23.

Vaccine team members were: Brenda Taylor, employee health nurse; Brandi Waters, director of quality; Keith Teelucksingh, interim pharmacy director; Natalie McIntosh, infection control manager; Cindy Baker, nurse educator; Nancy Bryan, nurse; Marah Cason, sepsis and stroke coordinator; and Cindy Cleghorn, patient representative.