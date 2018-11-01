Homeowners should think homestead

Ware BOE, city may cut millage

By MYRA THRIFT

Staff Writer

Although the Ware County Tax Digest continues to grow in value and home assessments have increased, property owners won’t be paying more taxes this year if they’re on the homestead plan.

This year’s millage rate of 15.545 is anticipated to drop to 15.233 for just the county, according to Ware Tax Commissioner Roger Collins.

Collins noted that if a house was valued at $100,000 and the value increases to $200,000, without any add-ons or improvements, the house and land tax will not increase and actually may decrease by a few dollars. The fair market value determines the amount of tax based on the millage rate for the county.