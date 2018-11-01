Homeowner Fires At Trespasser

Ware County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a trespasser who was shot at by the homeowner Thursday in a house in the 200 block of E.C. White Lane at 11:19 a.m.

“The homeowner fired three shots at the man, but the intruder was not hit,” said Ware County Sheriff Capt. Neil Skerratt.

Randall Allan White, 47, of the 300 block of E.C. White Lane, was arrested and booked into the Ware County jail, said Skerratt, to be evaluated by mental health officials.

“Due to statements he made when he entered, he is being treated by mental health officials,” said Skerratt.

White is charged only with criminal trespass until he can be evaluated, Skerratt said.