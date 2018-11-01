HOME INVADED Men Threaten Youths During Armed Robbery On Waring St.

Two men invaded a house in the 400 block of East Waring Street Thursday morning and threatened to kill four juvenile children there before departing with a safe containing valuables, said Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt.

The youths were the only family members at home at the time, about 9:30 a.m., Skerratt said. They were not harmed, he said.

“The juveniles were in a bedroom of the residence when they heard noises downstairs,” Skerratt said. “They left the bedroom to investigate and witnessed a black male kneeling down and another male asking where the safe was.”

He said the men, one of whom investigators have concluded is Kenyatta Rashad Cobb, 27, formerly of the 600 block of Ware Street, had their faces covered and one of them had a handgun.

A felony warrant has been taken out for Cobb, Skerratt said.

He said the investigative team — Corp. Jonathan Oliver, Detective Missy Thrift, Detective Clay Carter and Sgt. Ethan Murray — processed fingerprints at the scene and gathered other evidence.

He said descriptions given by the children were invaluable in identifying Cobb.

“The witnesses said the suspect wearing a halloween mask was taller and heavier-set — but not fat — estimated to be in his 30s,” Skerratt said.

He said the other robber’s description was, “… shorter, a light-skinned black male with long dreds and a short beard, and he was wearing a bandanna over his face.”

He said the home’s master bedroom was rifled through.

“The suspects departed with the safe and some cell phones,” Skerratt said. “They likely took the phones to try to prevent the witnesses from calling 911.”

Skerratt said tips are appreciated.

“If there is anyone who knows where Cobb is, you can call us at 287-4327 or call the tip line to remain anonymous. That number is 287-8477 (TIPS). Or if they know the identity of the other suspect they are also asked to call.”