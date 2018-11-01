BLACKSHEAR — Holton Flener, 12, of Blackshear, died Wednesday afternoon, August 26, 2020, at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah after a sudden illness. He was born in Douglas, Georgia, on December 6, 2007. Holton lived a majority of his life in Waycross, and most recently, lived in Blackshear for the past three years. Holton was a sixth-grade student at Pierce County Middle School and attended Ward Memorial Church in Blackshear and Gospel Tabernacle in Waycross. Holton will forever be remembered for the passion and care he had for all of his family. He was a young man who made a wonderful impression on anyone he met. He loved animals, hunting, fishing, eating, and singing. He would get so much joy and laughter by playing pranks on his family and friends. He brought happiness everywhere he went. Holton was preceded in death by his aunt, Tonya Mae Sweat. Holton is survived by his mother, Cynthia Melvin, and her husband, J.W., of Blackshear; his father, Joe Flener, and his wife, Harlee, of Waycross; three siblings, Kenneth Melvin, Jolee Flener, Bryson Flener; his maternal grandparents, Samuel Sweat Sr., and his wife, Sandy, of Pearson, Michelle Taylor, of Blackshear, Lynn Humbers, of Argyle; his paternal grandparents, Peggy Thornton, and her husband, Gary, of Waycross, Doug Flener, and his wife, Sonya, of Waycross, Robert Crews, of Waycross, Lori Westberry, of Manor; two uncles, Clifton Flener and his wife, Cassie, of Waycross, Sammy Sweat Jr., and his wife, Abby, of Willacoochee; one aunt, Robin Copeland, of Alma; his great-grandmother, Lavada Sweat, of Waycross; and numerous other relatives. A funeral was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29, in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, August 28, at the funeral home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.