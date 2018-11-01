Hit-And-Run Injures Local Woman, 48

The driver of a hit-and-run vehicle is being sought by Waycross police after the driver fled the scene following a two-car Knight Avenue collision that injured the other driver, said Waycross Police Capt. Benji Hersey.

Janice Williams, 48, of Roosevelt Street, was hurt in the 8:09 p.m. crash Thursday, Hersey said.

Hersey said Williams complained of neck and back pain and was transported by Ware County ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health Waycross for treatment.

Driving a 2016 Equinox, Williams was stopped for a red light at the intersection of Knight Avenue and Harrison Street, waiting to make a turn onto Harrison Street.

A gold-colored passenger car driven by an unidentified black man struck the Williams car and the man then speedily drove off on Knight Avenue, said Hersey.

Anyone who might have been a witness or who is familiar with the gold-colored vehicle or its driver is asked to contact Waycross police at 287-2921 or 287-2929.

Officer Jahlil Gage is in charge of the investigation into the collision.