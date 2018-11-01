WAYCROSS — Hiram Dale Bennett, 61, died suddenly Friday morning, July 31, 2020, at his residence. He was a native and life-long resident of Ware County, the son of the late Grady Bennett, Mary White Bennett, and Loumell Luke. He was a former employee of Dixie Roadbuilders and was an avid Marshall Artist, bodybuilder, and gymnast. Survivors include a son, Cory Lee of Waycross; his mother, Lounell Luke of Blackshear; a sister Susan Luke of Offerman; a brother Stanley Luke of Blackshear; nephews David Luke of Blackshear and Tyler Passmore of Offerman; a niece Abby Passmore of Offerman; and his girlfriend, Kay Belcher of Waycross. The family will announce a memorial service at a later date. Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.