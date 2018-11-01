Heroin Found In Car

A routine traffic stop for an improper turn at the intersection of McDonald Street and the South Georgia Parkway resulted in the seizure of heroin, methamphetamine and drug related objects and the arrest of a Waycross woman on felony drug charges, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Leann Carol Mitchell, 36, of the 4000 block of Wendy Lane, was taken into custody and booked into the Ware County jail after the 4:39 p.m. traffic stop, Royal said. She was scheduled to appear before a magistrate this morning to learn if she will be given a bond for release.

Mitchell is charged with possession of drug related objects, possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine, said Royal.

Deputy Jake Griffin and Drug Detective Blake Lewis made the traffic stop on Columbus Street after observing the vehicle committing a traffic offense, said Royal. While following the car, a 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis, the lawmen noticed the driver trying to move things around in the car.

Royal said when the car was stopped, Deputy Zabrae Williams arrived with his drug dog Thor and the animal gave a positive response during a free air sniff of the car.

A search of the car turned up a quantity of crystal methamphetamine (Schedule II), a black spoon inside a pink makeup bag with tar that tested positive for heroine, a plastic bottle filled with small plastic bags of meth, several syringes and numerous used needles, said Royal.

A male passenger in the car was released by the deputies after the woman told officers the man had no connection to the drugs and other paraphernalia, that they all belonged to her, said the sheriff.