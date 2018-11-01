BLACKSHEAR — Mr. Herman Robbins, 72, died suddenly Thursday morning, July 2, 2020, at his residence in Blackshear. He was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County. A graduate of Manor High School, Herman retired from CSX Railroad as a safety coordinator after 40 years. He also was an avid hunter. Herman was preceded in death by his father, Jack Robbins, and his mother, Elizabeth Cox Downing. Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Carolyn Lightsey Robbins of Blackshear; one son, Bryan Robbins (Dana) of Waycross; stepdaughter, Christy Batten (Matt) of Odum, Georgia; grandson, Kolby Robbins; stepgrandchildren, Kristyn Dial, Kaitlyn Thigpen, Gage Batten, and Jodi Batten; two great-grandchildren, Nash and Jaxson; one brother, Donald Robbins (Rhonda) of Manor; and two nieces, Kylee Brown and Kristen Shirah. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Victory Methodist Church Cemetery in Manor. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook, viewing the video tribute, or funeral service at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.