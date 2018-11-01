BLACKSHEAR — Herbert Ronnie Dyal, 68, of Blackshear, passed away Tuesday afternoon, January 5, 2021, at the VA Medical Center in Gainesville, Florida. Born August 12, 1952, he graduated from Waycross High School and Brunswick College School of Business. Ron served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was the owner of the International Machine Technology Corporation (IMTEC) which he started in 1984. Ron will be remembered as an amazing mentor who built his legacy by giving to others. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Dyal and Mary Hamilton Dyal, brothers-in-law, Charles Stewart, Otis Williams, and Jack Medders, and niece, Angie Dyson. Survivors include his wife, Rixiang Chen Dyal, of Blackshear; two sons, John Dyal (Laura), of Acworth, and Robert Dyal (Cassie), of Blackshear; one daughter, Xinying Lin, of Atlanta; grandchildren, Amelia, Caylin, and Tate Dyal, of Acworth, Georgia, Davis, and Aniston Dyal, of Blackshear; siblings, Valeria Dyson, Catherine Chaney (Ed), Clarice Stolte (Jack), Faye Davis (Charles), Carroll Dyal (Donna), Mary Strickland (Fred) and Rita Herrin (Jeff); mother of his sons, Janice Brown (Jerry); and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. A private graveside service for the family was held Monday, January 11, at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, Florida. The family received friends from 3 until 5 p.m. Sunday at Music Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to help find a cure for Parkinson’s. Donations may be made at www.michaeljfox.org or www.parkinson.org. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook or viewing the video tribute and funeral service recording at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.