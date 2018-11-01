WAYCROSS — Herbert Roger Wilson, 78, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following an extended illness. He was born in Ware County to the late Herbert Samuel Wilson and Frances Wells Wilson. Wilson retired from CSX Transportation (formerly Seaboard Coastline) as a machinist and was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Bickley. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Dickie A. Wilson. Wilson is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Jones Wilson of Telmore; two children, Terry Roger Wilson (Robin Moore) of Dixie Union and Paula Wilson Stewart (Deen) of Blackshear; five grandchildren; and one brother, Jerry S. Wilson (Linda) of Waresboro. A private graveside service was held Monday, April 6, at Davis Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome. com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made to the L.A.M.B.S Ministry at First United Methodist Church, 410 Williams St., Waycross, Georgia, 31501.