WAYCROSS — Mr. Henry Whitfield, Jr., died, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, after an extended illness. Mr. Whitfield was a native of Douglas who made his home in Waycross. Due to circumstances surrounding the ill effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the family will conduct a private graveside ceremony at noon, Friday, March 26, 2021. The service will be live-streamed via Litman Funeral Services Facebook page. Arrangements are entrusted to McLean-Litman Funeral Service, Douglas.