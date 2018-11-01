SALUDA, N.C. — Henry “Warren” Callahan, 87, of Saluda, North Carolina, passed June 30, 2021, at Autumn Care in Saluda after a brief illness. Born in Waycross, March 27, 1934, Callahan lived most of his life in Atlanta. He was a 1952 graduate of Waycross High School. Callahan was the son of the late Cleo Albert Callahan and Alice Strickland Callahan. After high school, he joined the military as Army Stenographer. Upon leaving the Army in 1962, Callahan moved to Atlanta and worked until his retirement from IBM. He moved to Saluda, North Carolina, and remained there until his passing. Callahan enjoyed living out his retirement on top of Judges Peak Mountain in an apple orchard. He enjoyed playing bridge and serving on committees for his church, Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration, and local senior center. All those who knew him loved his quick wit and high-spirited humor. Callahan was preceded in death by his sister, Patsy Callahan Walker from Pierce County, and friend Charles Hill. He is survived by his niece, Patricia (Scott) Simmons of Oglethorpe, Ga.; a great-niece and nephew, Caroline Simmons from Oglethorpe, and John Simmons of Raleigh, N.C.; two nephews, Ronald L. “Ron” Walker, and Albert J. (Millie) Walker of Blackshear; and many other relatives and life-long special friends, Arvis and Linda Gilbert of Atlanta. A private Celebration of Life was held Sunday, July 18, at LL Creek Restaurant in Waycross.