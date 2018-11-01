AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — Heloyse T. Sapp, 89, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021, peacefully at her home in Amelia Island, Florida. Mrs. Sapp was born July 19, 1931, in Alma, to Willie Cephus (Budson) and Thelma (Dyal) Turner. She was a 1949 graduate of Bacon County High School. Mrs. Sapp attended South Georgia College in Douglas and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Georgia Teacher’s College in Statesboro. She also received a Masters’s Degree in the School of Social Work from the University of Georgia. After graduation, Mrs. Sapp taught second grade for many years and was a school social worker. She served the Bacon County School System, Southwood School, and Nassau County School System. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sapp was preceded in death by her husband of 24 years, Leon Sapp Jr.; an infant son, Rodney; grandson, Joseph Edward Rimes III (Joey); granddaughter, Elizabeth Nicole Johnson (Ibby); brothers, Curtis (Curt) Turner, James L. (Monk) Turner, and Otis (Bunny) Turner; and sisters, Louise Vaughn and Joy Smith. She is survived by her three daughters, Sondra Toth (husband Dick), Yolanda (Landi) Rimes (husband Joseph Edward “Eddie” Rimes Jr.); Dr. Medea Shuman (husband David); four grandchildren, Angel Toth Quaranta, (husband John); Allyson Rimes Wisham; and Priscilla Johnson Wrobel (husband Mathew); five great-great-grandchildren, Lauren Callahan, Jojo Callahan, Abby Wisham, Luke Wrobel, and Aiden Wrobel; and two beloved sisters, Eunice Elizabeth Layton and Judi Banks. After retirement, Mrs. Sapp enjoyed traveling the world alone or with her children and/or her grandchildren. She was an avid reader and enjoyed painting. She always commented that she had never been bored a day in her life. Her claim to fame was being cast as an extra at the age of 68 in Robert Redford’s film, “The Legend of Bagger Vance.” Mrs. Sapp enjoyed being on the set and meeting the actors Redford, Matt Damon, and Will Smith who fell in love with our grandmother. She treasured the hardcopy book of the story that was signed by the actors and given to her at Christmas that year. Mrs. Sapp was known as the matriarch of the family after being widowed in 1974. She loved her home, her roots, but most of all her children. Mrs. Sapp had unlimited emotional resources. Those qualities surely got everyone’s attention and devotion. Her natural disposition was to nurture. She did not live in fear, and her desire to give love and material things to others was motivated by her faith in God and herself. The family celebrated a “Life Well Lived” Saturday, July 17, at Crosby Funeral Home in Alma. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation at 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, Florida, 32257 or online at crosbyfuneralhome.com