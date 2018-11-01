Heavy rains create county road issues

By MYRA THRIFT

Staff Writer

Torrents of rain fell in southeast Georgia over the weekend leaving behind a flooded Satilla River, yards standing in water, ditches overflowing, and dirt roads nearly to the point of impassable but none actually closed, according to EMA directors in Ware and Brantley counties.

Ware County EMA director Jonathan Daniell said Ware County received three inches in most areas and more in some between Friday and midnight Sunday.

“I’m sure the roads are in bad shape,” said Daniell, “but we have no road closures in Ware at this time.”

Daniell said he had not spoken with Michael Brooks, road superintendent, but an employee who answered a call to his office said he was actually on a motor grader working with the road crews.

“We had a little wind damage on the north end of the county, a tree down in somebody’s yard but nothing major,” said Daniell. “The rain was the biggest issue.”

In Brantley County, the rain gauge in Nahunta measured 4.36 inches, Waynesville measurement was 3.39 inches and Hoboken registered 3.4 inches of rain in the three-day period, said Michelle Lee, Brantley EMA director.

“We do not have any roads closed but our road crews are out working on them now,” said Lee. “The buses had minimal issues this morning.”

Lee said all bus routes were open and that she was hopeful the road crews can keep them open.

“As you know the Satilla River has been flooded but it actually fell below flood stage,” said Lee. “Of course it will come back up but we are hoping it will not go back over flood state.”