Head-On On Waring Street Hurts Woman

A Blackshear woman was slightly injured Monday when two vehicles collided head-on on East Waring Street not far from Dorothy Street, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

One of the drivers, Sylvia Cook Odum, 83, of Cornpatch Road, Blackshear, was evaluated at the scene by EMTS, cleared and released, said Royal.

The other driver, Angela Kay Bryson, 53, East Myrtle Avenue, Waycross, suffered no injury. A blood sample was taken from her to check for intoxication, Royal said.

Driving a 2013 Ford Explorer, Bryson was westbound when she veered across the line and struck Odum’s 1999 Nissan Sentra head-on, said Royal. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Deputy Tanner Farmer investigated the 12:13 p.m. accident. Charges are pending the results of blood sample testing.